George W. Bush and Condoleezza Rice Are Reportedly Lobbying to Get SMU and Stanford in The ACC

The former US president and secretary of state are making a bid to find new homes for a pair of Division 1 schools

Jackson Thompson
George W. Bush and Condoleezza Rice are reportedly looking to get involved in NCAA conference realignment.Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images

The frenzy of conference realignment in college football has reportedly drawn in the involvement of former President George W. Bush and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Bush and Rice have reportedly communicated with conference officials in the ACC, advocating for Southern Methodist University and Stanford University to get inducted as member schools into the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to Yahoo Sports and Sports Illustrated.

Bush, who spent much of his childhood and adult life in Texas, has close ties to the Dallas area and SMU holds a place of significance in his life and career. Bush's presidential library is located on the SMU campus and his wife Laura Bush attended the university from 1964-68.

SMU football has competed as a member of the American Athletic Conference since 2013, but spent much of its history competing in the now-defunct Southwest Conference. It has never been a member of a Power 5 conference.

SMU emerged as a potential target for ACC expansion earlier in August, according to CBS Sports.

Rice is a Stanford professor and serves as the university's public policy research institute, the Hoover Institute. Stanford has been a member of the Pac-12 conference since 1959. In the past year, eight schools made the decision to leave the Pac-12 for other conferences, including tentpole programs USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, after the 2023-24 season.

Stanford is currently one of just four teams that are currently set to remain in the Pac-12 beyond this season. In a recent informal vote among officials from all 15 ACC schools, Stanford fell one vote shy of reaching the 12 votes necessary for membership.

However, the ACC could see a shakeup of its own in the distant future. Florida State president Richard McCullough, during a board of trustees meeting on Aug. 2, said the university would have to "very seriously" consider leaving the ACC unless there is a radical change to the conference's revenue distribution model. The deadline for Florida State to give notice that it would be officially leaving the conference passed on Tuesday, meaning the school will stay within the ACC for at least one more year.

