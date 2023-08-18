Four Women’s Soccer Players File Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault By Former Butler Athletic Trainer

Four current and former Butler University women's soccer players have filed lawsuits against the university, senior associate athletic director Ralph Reiff and former athletic trainer Michael Howell, alleging that Howell sexually assaulted them.

The fourth lawsuit, filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, was first reported by The Athletic's Katie Strang.

The initial three lawsuits, filed on July 26 in the same district court, claimed negligence, gross negligence, battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to documents obtained by The Messenger.

In the lawsuits, the plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, allege that Howell sexually assaulted them during "multiple-hour full body massages" that often took place in his private hotel room at away games, instead of in conference rooms designated for training.

The lawsuits allege that Reiff and the coaching staff, despite knowing that athletic massages lasted no longer than 10 minutes, "never inquired, investigated, raised questions about the safety of the female athletes, or implemented or followed safety protocols." They also allege that Butler and Reiff “ignored” NCAA warnings about potential staff-on-student-athlete abuse, and that, per the Title IX panel's findings after an investigation into Howell was conducted, the university "had no written policies or procedures regarding proper athletic trainer conduct, setting boundaries with athletes, or working with athletes of the opposite sex."

Howell was employed as a trainer for Butler's athletic department from 2012 to 2022, when he was terminated after six players (according to the lawsuit) brought allegations against him in September of 2021. Howell's termination came after an internal Title IX investigation was conducted by the school and he was found responsible for violating university policies.

However, the lawsuits allege that the university "alerted Howell to the investigation before contacting law enforcement or seizing his work-issued phone, allowing Howell to destroy and/or transfer likely lurid photographs and videos taken of the athletes."

The lawsuits also allege that Howell threatened the players, saying "If I go down, I'm taking you with me."

The most recent player to come forward, who was identified as Jane Doe 4, also alleges that Howell sexually assaulted her during treatments. This allegedly began in the fall of 2019, when she was a sophomore, and continued until she and five other players reported Howell to the university in September of 2021, during her senior year.

During Howell's tenure, he worked with women's soccer, baseball, men's and women's golf, men's tennis and the cheerleading teams, according to the lawsuits.