Four SEC Teams, One Last Chance to Win a Division

When the Southeastern Conference welcomes Texas and Oklahoma as conference members in 2024, it will also be saying farewell to something that’s been a part of the league for over 30 years: divisions. In 1992, the first year that SEC teams were split into East and West groupings, no other conference in Division I-A (which we now know as FBS) used a division setup.

Why split the conference up in the first place? The SEC and Roy Kramer, the commissioner at the time, wanted to stage a conference championship, but NCAA rules limited teams, with some very limited exceptions, to 11 regular season games.

So the SEC found a loophole. In the late 1980s, a pair of Division-II conferences, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, asked the NCAA to pass special legislation allowing conferences that had at least 12 members split into divisions to play a conference championship game without bumping up against the season limits. The legislation passed quietly — but it wasn’t specific to Division II. And once the 10-team SEC added South Carolina and Arkansas in 1991, they decided divisions were the only thing needed to add a conference championship and all the revenue that came with it.

The SEC East and West haven’t been perfect. There have been long stretches where one division is stronger than the other, and the divisional setup means some conference members don’t play each other for years. Florida and Auburn, for example, didn’t wind up on each other’s schedule from 2012 until 2019.

But they have provided most of the conference’s members the opportunity to play for an SEC championship. At the end of the 2022 season, 10 of the 14 SEC programs had won a division title at least once. For the four that haven’t — Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt — 2023 represents their last opportunity to finish atop the East or West.

Here’s the closest they’ve each come to a division title previously:

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

2nd place in 2018, 2nd place in 2021

2018 was a breakout year for Mark Stoops, who led Kentucky to their first 10-win season since 1977. The ’18 Wildcats beat Florida for the first time in 30 years and dropped only a single game at home. Unfortunately, that loss — 34-17 to Georgia, who won the East — wound up locking Kentucky into the silver-medal spot.

While Kentucky again took second in the East (and lost to Georgia) in 2021, the race wasn’t quite as close. The Bulldogs went undefeated in the regular season while Kentucky lost three SEC games in a row in the middle of the schedule to finish 5-3 in conference play; extremely lackluster years from the rest of the division made that good enough for the runner-up spot.

OLE MISS REBELS

2nd place in 1992, 2003, 2008, 2015, 2021

No other team in the SEC can touch Ole Miss when it comes to almost winning a division without ever pulling it off. That’s in part because the Rebels have struggled to maintain momentum from one season to another; three times following up a second-place West finish (1993, 2004, 2016), the Rebels finished next to last or last.

There are two contenders for the most painful way Ole Miss lost the division. In 2003, the Rebels lost to LSU at home by three points after missing a 36-yard field goal that would have tied the game with a little over four minutes to play. LSU went on to win the West and the SEC championship.

In 2015, the Rebels beat Alabama for the second consecutive year, putting them in control of their SEC West destiny, even after they lost on the road to Florida two weeks later. But Ole Miss allowed Arkansas to convert on fourth-and-25 — in overtime, when a stop would have ended the game — and the Razorbacks scored two plays later, winning the game with a two-point conversion and sending Alabama back to the SEC Championship.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

2nd place in 2018, 2nd place in 2020

The Aggies get a pass of sorts on this list, given that they weren’t SEC members until the 2012 season (though the same is true of Missouri, who won the SEC East in 2013 and ’14).

Though 2018 and ’20 represent A&M’s highest final ranking in the SEC West, it’s their third-place finish in 2012 that is their closest brush with a division title so far. After opening the year with a three-point loss to Florida, the Aggies ripped off five straight wins before stumbling against LSU, falling to the Tigers 24-19. In the fourth quarter, A&M missed two field goals, threw a pick and allowed Jeremy Hill to run for 90 yards and a touchdown. Despite beating No. 1 Alabama three weeks later, the Aggies never climbed higher than third in the division thanks to the LSU game.

VANDERBILT COMMODORES

3rd place in 2008

Things have not been awesome for Vanderbilt in the SEC East. Since the split to divisions in 1992, the Commodores have more seasons without a conference win (eight) than seasons finishing .500 or better in SEC play (three).

And even when James Franklin put together back-to-back 9-4 years in 2012 and ’13, that didn’t translate to contention for a division title. The 2012 Dores finished fourth in the East, behind Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina — the three SEC teams that dealt Vandy a loss that season. In 2013, Vanderbilt beat Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia… but still finished fourth.

Which leaves 2008, when the Commodores finished third in the East, as the closest they’ve gotten to taking home the division.