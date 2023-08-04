Pitcher Cole Hamels, a Former World Series MVP, Retires From MLB

Pitcher Cole Hamels, who helped lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series championship in 2008 and was named the Series MVP, retired from baseball on Friday.

The 39-year-old left-hander last pitched in 2020, when he made one appearance for the Atlanta Braves. The San Diego Padres placed Hamels on the voluntarily retired on Friday afternoon, bringing an end to a career that began in 2006 and saw Hamels make four All-Star games and play in two World Series. He retires with a lifetime 3.43 ERA and a 163-122 record.

In Aug. 2021, Hamels signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that would’ve paid the veteran an additional $200,000 per big-league start, but Hamels injured his arm and never took the mound for the Dodgers. Hamels attempted another comeback this February when he signed a minor-league deal with the Padres.