Former Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. Moving Up to 154 Pounds
The former welterweight champion is leaving the division behind, and hoping for a rematch with Terence Crawford at super-welterweight
After losing to Terence “Bud” Crawford in a welterweight title unification bout on Saturday, Errol Spence Jr. is taking his talents to super-welterweight/junior-middleweight.
The “Big Fish” updated his Instagram bio Tuesday with the new weight class to confirm the move after suffering an eighth-round knockout in Saturday’s fight.
Spence and Crawford had a rematch clause in the fight’s contract, and Spence is hoping for a rematch at 154 pounds.
- Teofimo Lopez Announces Comeback
- Jermell Charlo to Replace Twin Brother in Canelo Title Fight
- Eminem Joins Boxer Terence Crawford for Surprise ‘Lose Yourself’ Ring Walk Prior to Title Fight
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Champions Say They Won’t Cross a Picket Line for Tournament of Champions
- Alex Rodriguez to Work Exclusively for Fox Sports: Report
Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era with Saturday’s win, and gets to set the terms of the rematch if Spence activates the clause. In the post-fight press conference, Crawford said he was open to moving up in weight.
“It definitely doesn’t have to be at 147,” Crawford said. “I’m in the hurt business, 147 was kind of hard for me, too. I was already talking about moving up in weight and challenging (Jermell) Charlo, so 154 wouldn’t be out of reach.”
The champ exchanged words with Charlo, the undisputed 154-pound champion, during Saturday’s fight, telling Charlo he’s “next.” On Sunday, the IBF also named Jaron “Boots” Ennis as Crawford’s mandatory challenger for the welterweight championship.
Considering Spence and Crawford both ran through the welterweight division, there isn’t anything left for either fighter to prove at 147 pounds, and they’ve both considered moving up in weight for a few years.
