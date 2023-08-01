Former Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. Moving Up to 154 Pounds - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Former Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. Moving Up to 154 Pounds

The former welterweight champion is leaving the division behind, and hoping for a rematch with Terence Crawford at super-welterweight

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

After losing to Terence “Bud” Crawford in a welterweight title unification bout on Saturday, Errol Spence Jr. is taking his talents to super-welterweight/junior-middleweight.

The “Big Fish” updated his Instagram bio Tuesday with the new weight class to confirm the move after suffering an eighth-round knockout in Saturday’s fight.

Spence and Crawford had a rematch clause in the fight’s contract, and Spence is hoping for a rematch at 154 pounds.

Read More

Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era with Saturday’s win, and gets to set the terms of the rematch if Spence activates the clause. In the post-fight press conference, Crawford said he was open to moving up in weight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 29: Terence Crawford punches Errol Spence Jr. during round 5 of the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Errol Spence Jr. (right) wants a rematch with welterweight champion Terence Crawford at 154 pounds. Al Bello/Getty Images

“It definitely doesn’t have to be at 147,” Crawford said. “I’m in the hurt business, 147 was kind of hard for me, too. I was already talking about moving up in weight and challenging (Jermell) Charlo, so 154 wouldn’t be out of reach.” 

The champ exchanged words with Charlo, the undisputed 154-pound champion, during Saturday’s fight, telling Charlo he’s “next.” On Sunday, the IBF also named Jaron “Boots” Ennis as Crawford’s mandatory challenger for the welterweight championship.

Considering Spence and Crawford both ran through the welterweight division, there isn’t anything left for either fighter to prove at 147 pounds, and they’ve both considered moving up in weight for a few years.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.