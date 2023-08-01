Former USWNT Star Criticizes Team for Behavior After Portugal Tie

The U.S. women's national team and head coach Vlatko Andonovski drew criticism after the club's underwhelming performance in a 0–0 draw against Portugal.

The two-time defending World Cup champion U.S. team, No. 1 in FIFA's world rankings and favored to win the title again, has advanced to the knockout round. However, the U.S. failed to win its group for just the second time in Women's World Cup history, underperforming with a victory and two draws despite being favored in all its matches. In Tuesday's draw, a stoppage-time shot ricochetted off the post during stoppage time; a loss would have sent the USWNT home. The Netherlands, who played the U.S. to a 1–1 draw last week, won the group.

At the end of the match, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn were dancing while captain Lindsey Horan laughed and applauded and Trinity Rodman posed for photographs with fans. Former U.S. World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, now an analyst for Fox, said: “I have never witnessed something like that.

“There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing, to be smiling? I mean, the player of the match was that post. You’re lucky to not be going home right now.”

Andonovski, coaching in his first World Cup, responded to Lloyd's criticism by saying "it's insane" to question the team's willingness to win.

“One thing that I want to say is that this team wanted to win this game more than anything else, and they did everything they could in preparation for this tournament and in every game,” Andonovski said. “To question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness, the willingness to win, I think it’s insane.



"But I’ve never seen this team step on the field and not try harder and not compete. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and they can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels.

“And it’s not like we played well, but we own it. We know it’s not good enough. We know we’re not happy with our performance, but it’s, you know, we qualified for the next round. We’re moving on.”