Former Northwestern Players to Announce Lawsuit on Monday

A group of former Northwestern football players, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Chicago law firm of Levin & Perconti, will file a lawsuit against the school on Monday that “will include named plaintiffs with horrific incident details,” according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Former quarterback Lloyd Yates will file a three-count lawsuit against Northwestern, according to Rittenberg. His lawsuit will identify a coach that witnessed hazing activities and failed to report them, as well as other staff members that disregarded the hazing and sexual misconduct that took place within the program. Yates played with the Wildcats from 2015 to '17.

According to Rittenberg, the lawsuit will also name two former assistant coaches that experienced hazing similar to the players. Monday’s two lawsuits will make four that have been officially filed against the school for the hazing and sexual misconduct that took place under former head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

"I want to try and set a precedent that will prevent this type of physical and psychological trauma from happening to any other player ever again,” Crump said in an interview with USA Today. “I want to end hazing in college sports."