Former NFL Cornerback Arrested for Bank Fraud in Canada

Buster Skrine was charged with 14 counts of fraud and possession of property obtained by crime

Javon Edmonds
Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday.Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday and charged with 14 counts of fraud and possession of property obtained by crime, according to TMZ Sports.

The Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario says Skrine would open bank accounts with fraudulent checks and receive portions of money from the banks before the checks cleared. Since he did it at multiple banks in their jurisdiction, the department believes Skrine may have done the same thing across the rest of Canada. Skrine is estimated to have made about $100,000 from the scam.

Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the Chattanooga product played 12 years in the NFL, including four for the Browns, four for the New York Jets, two for the Chicago Bears and, most recently, the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans during the 2021 season. According to Spotrac, a website that tracks player salaries and contracts, Skrine earned more than $40 million over his NFL career.

