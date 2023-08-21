Former NBA Employee Calls Out Commissioner Adam Silver on League’s Facebook Page

A person who appears to be a former social media employee for the NBA said on the league's Facebook account Monday morning that they would sometimes work 14-hour days without breaks on a salary that amounted to less than $50,000 a year after taxes.

“How do I log out of this?” the post began. “Haven’t worked here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends its social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes."

Front Office Sports reported that the post was taken down after about 20 minutes.

"The NBA overextends it's [sic] social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives," the employee said in the post.

In replies to FOS's post, people harped on the alleged 14-hour days.

The league has not commented on the claims.