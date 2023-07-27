Former Linebacker Files Hazing Lawsuit Against Northwestern

Former Northwestern linebacker Simba Short, who medically retired as a redshirt freshman in 2016, has filed a three-count lawsuit against the school. Short's complaint alleges three counts of negligence, willful and wanton disregard for player safety and well-being, and violation of Illinois' Gender Violence Act.

Short's lawsuit is the fifth that the school is facing in wake of hazing allegations against the football program under former head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

In his complaint, Short says he suffered frequent locker room harassment, unwanted physical and sexual contact and bullying after undergoing surgery on an injured shoulder.

Short was mentioned in another lawsuit filed by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates on Monday.

Yates's lawsuit said Short suffered from severe emotional stress and anxiety, even causing him to hide in a closet for an hour on one occasion, after witnessing hazing activities during his time at Northwestern.

Short alleges that the emotional and psychological trauma he suffered led him to self-harm, resulting in hospitalization. The former three-star recruit from De La Salle High School in Concord, CA never played a down of football for the Wildcats.

He is represented by Chicago law firm Levin & Perconti and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who are representing Yates and 14 other Northwestern players.