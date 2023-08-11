Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Hired By New Dallas Spring Football Team

Former Baylor coach Art Briles has been hired by a new spring professional league to lead its Dallas-area team.

The league, the International Football Alliance, has three teams in the U.S. and three in Mexico. The league is slated to begin in June 2024.

Briles, 67, served as head coach of the Houston Cougars from 2002 to 2007 and at Baylor from 2008 to 2015. He was the national coach of the year in 2013 but was fired in May 2016 after a report by a law firm investigated how Baylor responded to allegations of sexual assault against his players.

Members of the Baylor athletic department, Briles included, were dismissive of sexual assault allegations and tried to keep them quiet, according to the university. That led to the school firing its most successful coach – and one of the highest-paid coaches in the country — after seven consecutive bowl appearances.

Though the outside investigation found athletic leaders covered up instances of sexual violence, an NCAA committee didn't find Briles guilty of violating its rules.

In 2018, Briles coached a professional team in Florence, Italy before moving back to Texas to coach Mount Vernon High School, where he went 20-6 and led the Tigers to the state semifinals. In February 2022, Briles was hired as Grambling State University’s offensive coordinator but resigned four days later amid backlash.

In 2022, he led Firenze Guelfi to the Italian Bowl championship in another international league.

According to ESPN, the league is also in negotiations with former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich to coach another team.

Rolovich was fired from Washington State in October 2021 for refusing to comply with a state mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Four other assistant coaches were also fired. Last year, Rolovich filed a $25 million wrongful termination claim against the school.