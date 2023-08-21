Florida High School Suspends Football Team’s Activities Indefinitely Following Hazing Video

Most high school football teams are either in the midst of preseason scrimmages or beginning their regular seasons. That is no longer the case for Viera High School in Melbourne, Fla.
According to Florida Today, a 41-second video depicting hazing among Viera High School football players, including simulated sex acts, recently circulated on social media. Less than 48 hours after a preseason showcase against Merritt Island High School and Seabreeze High School in New Smyrna Beach on Friday, Viera varsity and junior varsity football activities were suspended.
Brevard Public Schools superintendent Mark Rendell described the activities seen in the video as "hazing" and "bullying," leading him to suspend football activities and relieve varsity head coach Shane Staples of his duties until further notice.
According to Florida Today, in the video players are laughing and tussling on the floor with each other, with one player attempting to remove another's shorts. Some players thrust and simulate sexual acts on others while teammates cheer them on. There also appeared to be condom packages on the floor. The location of the video is unknown.
In a Sunday statement, Rendell announced all members of the football program must complete anti-hazing educational training before activities can resume.
Staples was set to begin his second season as head coach on Friday, when Viera was scheduled to open the season at South Fork High School. Prior to last season, Staples spent three years as an assistant at Viera.
District spokesperson Russell Bruhn said there is a current investigation into several Viera students as a few of them have already been suspended.
"There is no scenario in my mind where I feel it is appropriate this program continues this school year," Brevard Public School District member Jennifer Jenkins wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. "Hazing should never and will never be tolerated. This message needs to be loud and clear to all athletes districtwide."
