Five Takeaways From the USWNT’s First Two Games in the Women’s World Cup

1. Don’t stress too much; the Netherlands is a pretty good team

The Netherlands, ranked ninth in the world, is the United States’ toughest opponent in the group stage. The Dutch made the 2019 World Cup Finals and the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 — both games they lost to the USWNT. This year, the Dutch went into the World Cup with the ninth-best Vegas odds to be World Cup champions this year.

With Jill Roord’s impressive first-half goal, the U.S. trailed the Netherlands for a while, their first time trailing in any World Cup game since the 2011 quarterfinal against Brazil.

The Dutch dominated the midfield for most of the game, maintaining most of the possession by holding the ball in the middle of the field. In the first half, the team’s passes were 82.4% accurate (this eventually dropped to 76% by the end of the game, as the U.S. finally got control of the ball).

The U.S. ended with almost four times as many shots as the Netherlands, but a draw between these teams shouldn’t be too disappointing. Both teams are still likely to make it out of the group, and can clinch spots in the knockout round with wins in the final group stage matches.

2. After three disappointing halves, the USWNT finally looked strong in the fourth

The first half of the Netherlands game, though, was a disappointing look for the U.S., as was the entire Vietnam game before it. Miscommunications and poor finishing plagued the U.S., and the Netherlands dominated so much in the midfield that the USWNT was running around and wasting energy.

But around the 60-minute mark, after co-captain Lindsey Horan was fouled by Lyon teammate Daniëlle van de Donk, Horan took her anger and frustration out by scoring via header off a corner kick.

“I don’t think you ever want to get me mad because I don't react in a good way. Usually I just go and I want something more — I want to win more, I want to score more, I want to do more for my team,” Horan told reporters after the game. “So that moment, that little tackle — big tackle — changed a shift in my head because I want to do everything for my team and to win these games.”

That goal changed the game’s momentum. The U.S. offense felt cohesive again; the midfield got stronger, largely due to the influence of Rose Lavelle, who subbed in at halftime. The defenders and mids kept the ball movement strong, and the forwards were able to put in some dangerous chances.

The USWNT didn’t score another goal; if it had, then the team would have automatically qualified for the knockout stage, and Tuesday's group stage finale against Portugal wouldn't be as important. But it’s good to know that the USWNT, the one we know that (metaphorically) beats up defenders and scores goals like crazy, is still in there somewhere.

Lindsey Horan celebrates with Trinity Rodman, Andi Sullivan, and Rose Lavelle after her equalizing goal in the 62nd minute. Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

3. Is the U.S.’s attack-heavy defense working?

When the USWNT roster was first announced, a potential problem became clear: Out of 23 players, including seven defenders, only two USWNT players are center defenders, Naomi Girma and Alana Cook.

There was a lot of speculation about the starting lineup before the team’s first game against Vietnam, but when it was finally released, there was another twist: coack Vlatko Andonovski had opted for Julie Ertz to play center back alongside Girma. Ertz is typically a midfielder, but has also played center back for the USWNT.

The intriguing part of this pairing is that Ertz and Girma are both relatively attack-focused defenders. As a midfielder by trade, Ertz is great at passing and fielding the ball forward to create chances; Girma is also good at commencing progression up the field. Putting in Ertz instead of a true center back like Cook ensures that the defense focuses more on putting the ball forward than on stopping the opposing team from scoring.

It’s a “good offense is the best defense” approach, and a risk that Andonovski can take with teams like Vietnam, who made exactly zero shots. The Netherlands, at first, seemed too risky, but it didn’t end up being that much of a problem. The Netherlands had only five shots, and the only one on target was the goal.

If you’re doing the math, it means that the only shot on goal against the U.S. all tournament happened to go in; it’s rotten luck. The goal was, in general, the only time that the U.S.’s defense truly looked like it had collapsed, but it was costly. Still, the midfield remains the most glaring U.S. problem; Girma and Ertz can hold down the fort for now.

Naomi Girma held down the back line for USWNT against the Netherlands. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

4. Andonovski’s curious decision to not use subs

Each team gets five substitutions per game. And yet, against the Netherlands, Andonovski only used one of them, subbing in midfielder Lavelle at halftime.

Lavelle, playing limited minutes after returning from injury, made an immediate impact to stabilize the midfield and set up important setpieces. But why was she the only one?

Andonovski defended the decision in a press conference after the game, saying he didn’t want to “jeopardize” anything with the team’s flow. “We were around the goal the whole time, and I just didn’t want to disrupt the rhythm at that point,” Andonoski said.

Coaches are likelier to use minimal subs for games with high consequences, like higher-level knockout rounds where elimination is on the line. But for a 1-1 draw with another group stage game less than a week away, it’s a strange choice to keep 10 players in for 90 minutes — one that risks fatigue and injury while keeping the U.S.’s strong substitutes on the bench.

Lynn Williams was an obvious sub choice: Williams has 15 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances and could have been a good replacement for forwards Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman or Alex Morgan to keep them from getting too exhausted. Andonovski mentioned post-game that he had considered putting her in before deciding not to sub in anyone.

It probably won’t affect the team much going forward, but it was certainly odd to leave four perfectly healthy people on the bench to replace four tired starters. Don’t be surprised if some of the starters get more rest in the Portugal game.

Forwards Trinity Rodman and Alex Morgan played the entire 90 minutes, as did most of the team. Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

5. What to expect for the match against Portugal

So far in the tournament, Andonovski is sticking to his plan. He used the same starting lineup for the first two group stage games, something the USWNT hasn’t done since 1999. The question becomes whether Andonovski will swap out some of those starters for any of the talented players on the bench.

Lavelle would likely have started against the Netherlands if the U.S. wasn’t limiting her minutes. If she is available, it wouldn’t be surprising for her to get the start Tuesday.

If suspicions are correct that some players will need some rest, especially the forwards (Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith) then it’s highly possible that Andonovski will make some roster changes. We’ll likely see some action from players like Williams and Cook, and Megan Rapinoe, young forward Alyssa Thompson and wingback Sofia Huerta, all of whom could add new dimension to the team.

Fans would love to see more of Sophia Smith. Smith, who scored two goals and got an assist in the USWNT’s 3-0 win over Vietnam, was relatively quiet in the Netherlands game, largely because she was smothered by the Dutch defense. Portugal’s defense is unlikely to be as effective at shutting her down.