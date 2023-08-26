FIFA Temporarily Suspends RFEF President Luis Rubiales During Ongoing Disciplinary Proceedings

FIFA has provisionally suspended RFEF president Luis Rubiales, the world's governing soccer body announced Saturday in a statement.

The suspension, carried out by FIFA Disciplinary Committee chair Jorge Ivan Palacio, will be for an initial period of 90 days, pending disciplinary proceedings that FIFA opened on Thursday in response to Rubiales's conduct.

FIFA's statement added that Rubiales and RFEF will also not be allowed to contact Hermoso or those close to her. Per the statement, the decision has been shared with Rubiales, as well as RFEF and European federation UEFA.

Luis Rubiales has been under fire this week after he non-consensually kissed a player following the World Cup final on Sunday. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rubiales kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso during the trophy ceremony after Spain's World Cup victory. Rubiales has faced many calls to resign, but refused in a speech on Friday.

Members of the Spanish national team announced Friday that they will refuse to play until Rubiales is gone; in response, RFEF threatened legal action against Hermoso because of her statement against Rubiales.

FIFA did not provide further information on the timeline of the disciplinary proceedings.

RFEF released a statement Saturday in response to the FIFA suspension, saying that RFEF vice president Pedro Rocha Junco will step in as interim president. The federation added in the statement that Rubiales is "placing full trust in FIFA's process" and will defend himself legally. "He reiterates that this approach provides him the opportunity to initiate his defense in order to uphold the truth and demonstrate his complete innocence," the statement read.