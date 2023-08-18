FIFA President Tells Women to ‘Pick the Right Battles’ To Achieving Equality in Women’s Sports

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for progress in women’s soccer, telling women to “pick the right battles,” in a speech at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Convention on Friday.

Near the end of the 25 minute speech, Infantino addressed “all the women,” telling them that they had the power to make change. “Pick the right battles, pick the right fights,” Infantino said. “You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. Do it, just do it.”

Infantino said that women should push at all levels of international soccer, and called for full equality. He continued, “With me, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors, they are open.”

Near the beginning of the speech, Infantino congratulated Spain and England on making it to the World Cup final, and thanked the people of host countries Australia and New Zealand for their support. He also reiterated his desire to talk only about “positive things” until the tournament’s conclusion, refusing to touch on ongoing disputes between women’s teams and their respective federations — many of which are so-called "battles" over pay equity, resource allocation and player safety.

Infantino used the speech to take credit for the success of the newly-expanded 32-team tournament, which resulted in a historic eight teams making their World Cup debut. Infantino pointed out the high number of upsets, and the success of the debutantes — three of which got upset wins, and one, Morocco, that advanced to the knockout stage — as evidence of its success.

“Of course, the usual critics,” Infantino said, “they were saying, ‘Well, it’s not going to work. The level is too different. You will have 15-0 scores, it will be bad for women's football and will be bad for the image of women's football. I'm sorry, but FIFA was right. FIFA was right, as it happens quite often.”

Infantino was not on site for many of those tightly-matched games, however. The FIFA president departed New Zealand five days after the Women's World Cup began and spent a week in the Pacific Islands on a development tour before returning to the tournament on July 31.

In his speech, Infantino mentioned his four daughters as a reason for his interest in elevating women’s sports, something he has done (and been criticized for) in the past.

In response to the quote about picking battles, Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg quipped on Twitter that she was “working on a little presentation to convince men. Who’s in?”

Infantino said that the 2023 World Cup has generated over $570 million (U.S.) in revenue, breaking even. “We generated the second highest income of any sport, besides of course the men’s World Cup, at the global stage,” Infantino said. “There are not many competitions, even in men's football, who generate more than half a billion.”

Infantino, a Swiss international, was appointed FIFA president in 2016, after a corruption scandal within FIFA led to the resignation of former president Sepp Blatter, who had been president since 1998.

Despite accusations of bribery involved in FIFA allowing Russia and Qatar to host the World Cup in 2018 and 2022, and investigations for FIFA ethics violations in the past, Infantino has held on to the job.

In a news conference in 2022, ahead of the men’s World Cup in Qatar, Infantino gave a baffling speech, seemingly responding to criticism about hosting the World Cup in Qatar despite the country’s history of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and the mistreatment of migrant workers in the process of building the country’s World Cup infrastructure.

“Today, I have very strong feelings,” Infantino said in the speech. “Today, I feel Qatari. Today, I feel Arab. Today, I feel African. Today, I feel gay. Today, I feel disabled. Today, I feel (like) a migrant worker.”