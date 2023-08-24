FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales After World Cup Kiss

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales, the organization announced in a statement Thursday.

Rubiales, the president of the Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), came under fire after he kissed veteran Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the celebration of Spain's 1-0 World Cup championship win over England.

In the statement, FIFA said that it had informed Rubiales that it is opening disciplinary proceedings, and that the events following the World Cup Final may violate article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

Article 13 of the code concerns “Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play,” calling for a respect of “the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity.” Anyone related to an association or club can be subject to disciplinary action in the case of “violating the basic rules of decent conduct,” or “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language,” as well as “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

The FIFA statement added that the Disciplinary Committee will provide more information once a final decision is issued. “FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary,” the statement added.

Spain's World Cup victory, initially complicated by the players' ongoing feud with the RFEF and coach Jorge Vilda, has been further marred by the conduct of Rubiales, who is now facing calls to resign. Besides the kiss, Rubiales was also seen grabbing his crotch during the match and gave the team a post-game speech where he said he would marry Hermoso in Ibiza.

Rubiales initially waved off concerns over the kiss, calling people who condemned it “idiots,” but then released a video statement Monday where he apologized for what he called a “mistake,” but repeated that it was not in bad faith. Madrid-based outlet Revelo reported Tuesday that Rubiales had apparently pleaded with Hermoso to appear in the apology video with him, but she refused.

On Wednesday, Hermoso put out a statement, saying that the Spanish players’ union FUTPRO would take charge of “defending my interests” and handle the case on her behalf.

“From FUTPRO we express our firm and resounding condemnation of behaviors that violate the dignity of women,” the FUTPRO statement read. “It is essential that our team, the current world champion, is always represented by figures who project values ​​of equality and respect in all areas.”

FUTPRO also called on the Consejo Superior de Deportes (Higher Sports Council), a government sports agency, to promote prevention of sexual harassment, machismo and sexism in the workplace.

Later on Wednesday, Spanish players’ association AFE and Spanish women’s league Liga F both called for Rubiales’s removal. International players’ union FIFPRO also put out a statement supporting FUTPRO’s calls for action and requesting an FIFA ethics investigation of Rubiales’s conduct.

“We reiterate that it was deeply lamentable that such a special moment for the players of the Spain national team taking place before a global television audience should be stained by the inappropriate conduct of an individual in a role carrying so much responsibility,” the FIFPRO statement said.