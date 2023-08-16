There was a lot to like about Team USA’s victories last weekend over Slovenia and Spain in back-to-back FIBA World Cup friendlies. The young U.S. squad (average age 24) easily dispatched a Slovenia team, 92-62, that notably didn’t feature Luka Dončić and had only 16 games of NBA experience on the floor (former Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat guard Zoran Dragic). Everyone on Team USA, except for Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., scored as the team’s defensive pressure helped create consistent fastbreak points.

A day later, against a talented and top-ranked Spanish team (in Spain, no less), Team USA pulled out a 98-88 victory thanks to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson’s 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting. As a team, the U.S. shot 55.6% on 3-point attempts — markedly better than its 27.3% against Slovenia and its 24.1% against Puerto Rico in a 117-74 friendly victory on Aug. 7

Team USA has two more exhibition games — against Greece on Friday and Germany two days later — before the World Cup begins in late August in the Philippines. Despite early positive returns, the U.S. has a glaring weakness with its interior defense.

The blindspot has a lot to do with the lineup that coach Steve Kerr puts on the floor. He has four players who are 6-foot-10 or taller: Jackson Jr. (6-foot-11 forward), Paolo Banchero (6-10 forward), Walker Kessler (7-foot center) and Bobby Portis (6-11 forward). But none have been on the floor together for more than three minutes at a time, and it hasn’t happened more than three times in a game.

Kerr instead leans on small forwards like Brandon Ingram and Cameron Johnson, who are both 6-foot-8, and the 6-foot-6 Mikal Bridges to play power forward. Bridges and Johnson have already shown their inability to match up with traditional power forwards. In the 2021 NBA Finals, as members of the Phoenix Suns, they had no answer for Portis, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo in a six-game series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s no secret that Kerr likes to space the floor and shoot 3s, something he’s done as the Golden State Warriors’ coach since 2014 with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But neither of those players are on Team USA’s roster.

The U.S. has two traditional point guards in Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton, and a group of six wings that shoot a combined 36.4% from beyond the arc, significantly less than the 42.2 combined percentage of the Splash Brothers. And still lower than the 38.2 combined percentage of Harrison Barnes, Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins during their times as Warriors. Kerr’s Warriors have a size deficiency that forces him to play wings at power forward and Draymond Green at the center. But Team USA doesn’t have that problem, and neither does any of the other 11 teams in the World Cup that have at least two NBA players on their roster.

All four of Team USA’s bigs are excellent floor spacers, but Kessler and Portis barely see the floor while Kerr is insistent on playing Banchero, a forward, as Jackson’s backup at center.

Kessler didn’t sniff the court against Spain, and Portis played less than four minutes. With Bridges and Johnson primarily occupying the power forward slot, Spain’s big men — Santi Aldama at 7-feet, and the Hernangomez brothers, 6-9 Juancho and 7-1 Willy — all scored in double digits.

Spain is loaded with NBA talent (former Denver Nuggets guard Rudy Fernandez, former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Álex Abrines, and Santi with the Memphis Grizzlies) that have played together in international competition since their teens. The U.S. is by no means a lock to beat Spain in future matchups, especially if its shooting beyond the arc goes cold while Spain dominates the interior. Nor is Spain the only threat to take down Team USA.

In the win over Slovenia, Kessler mopped up garbage time while Portis played a little more than eight minutes. So far, the bigs are averaging 24.6 combined points per game in three friendlies. The U.S. probably won’t need more scoring than that from the bigs in upcoming friendlies against Greece and Germany, or even in the actual tournament. But they will need those guys on the floor to prevent obliteration on the boards and easy points in the paint.

If Team USA is going to be successful in Kerr’s tenure — which includes this year’s World Cup and next summer’s Olympics — he’ll likely have to change his style of coaching sooner than later to match how his roster is constructed and how opponents will attack the interior. In the most crucial moments, the big men can’t just take up space. They have to trust that they’re capable of doing it together with the right chemistry on the floor.