The Five Young NBA Players You Have to Watch in the FIBA World Cup

In the dog days of a basketball summer, the FIBA World Cup is the perfect stage for young players to elevate their games — and scale their reputations — on a global stage.

With most of the NBA’s biggest names sitting this one out (it's not the Olympics), the international spotlight belongs to up-and-comers and stars in the making.

Here’s a look at five players, 23 or younger, whose names you might already know but will be hearing much more of in the future — both this summer and in the NBA season that’s right around the corner.

Josh Giddey

20, Guard, Australia / Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey #3 of Australia shoots a free throw during the international basketball game between France and Australia at Ariake Arena on August 20, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

With the second most NBA players in the tournament, Australia is looking to build off a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics behind a good balance of youth and experience. During that third-place finish in Tokyo, veteran captain Patty Mills ran the show. Now it’s time for guard Josh Giddey, 20, to take the reins as the Boomers enter the tournament with the fourth-best odds to win it all.

Last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he showed great improvement in his sophomore season, averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while significantly improving his efficiency across the board.

In a FIBA friendly before the tournament, Giddey nearly tallied near triple-double with 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in a blowout victory over Venezuela. He was in attack-mode through the warm-up stage, averaging 6.0 free-throw attempts per game. Keep an eye on him to keep attacking the rim and draw contact.

If he maintains his aggression in the NBA, he could take a significant step forward for Oklahoma City. Its young core appears to improve every year, with Giddey and All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now receiving additional support from incoming rookies Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace. With the World Cup as a springboard, Giddey’s continued ascent could help lead the Thunder into the postseason after a three-season absence.

RJ Barrett

23, Forward, Canada / New York Knicks

GRANADA, SPAIN – AUGUST 17: RJ Barrett of the Canada Men’s National Basketball Team in action during the Ciudad de Granada Trophy match between Spain and Canada at Palacio Municipal de Deportes de Granada on August 17, 2023 in Granada, Spain. Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

RJ Barrett is no stranger to the bright lights of international play. Famously dropping 38 points on Team USA as a 17-year-old in the U19 World Cup in 2017, he will need to step up once again for Canada to meet the potential of its most talented roster to date. Entering the tournament with the second-best odds to become champions despite Jamal Murray withdrawing from the competition, the scoring punch of Barrett alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt will be vital.

Barrett had an inconsistent regular season for the Knicks in his fourth year as a pro, but he came to life when it mattered most in the playoffs. Playing Robin to Jalen Brunson’s Batman, Barrett helped the Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round and capture the franchise’s first playoff series win in a decade. For New York to take the next step forward this season, the 23-year-old will need to be more steady and assume a leading role.

The early returns look good thus far in FIBA warm-up games, headlined by Barrett’s 31 points and five rebounds on 13-for-14 shooting in an overtime win against Germany. He also had 18 points, including six in overtime, in Canada’s impressive win over No. 2 ranked Spain. Such performances could bode well for both Canada at this World Cup and for the Knicks in the future.

Franz Wagner

21, Forward, Germany / Orlando Magic

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 18: Franz Wagner #9 of Germany during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 3rd place match between Germany v Poland at EuroBasket Arena Berlin on September 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Similar to Barrett, Franz Wagner is not new to the FIBA stage. After averaging 16.2 points per game in a run to the EuroBasket final last year, the 21-year-old forward could make Germany a dark horse again this summer. Although it entered the tournament with the ninth-best odds to win the title, the team has looked dangerous in warm-up games so far, including a victory over highly touted Canada.

Wagner is coming off of a strong second season for Orlando, averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. After starting 5-20, the Magic showed growth and flashed potential — going 29-28 the rest of the way, with Wagner playing a significant role. (He improved his Box Plus/Minus from -1.2 to +0.4 between those stretches.)

While Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroeder has shouldered the scoring load for Germany, Wagner has been a strong No. 2 option. He has shot the ball well from deep and his length has been extremely impactful on defense, including four steals against both Canada and Sweden. At 6-foot-10, Wagner has a well-rounded game that continues to develop quickly.

Anthony Edwards

22, Guard, United States / Minnesota Timberwolves

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While Team USA looks different than previous iterations, it still enters the tournament as the championship favorite. Under the guidance of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, this group is filled with young, promising and capable players. Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is arguably the most talented of the bunch — and was making the case during FIBA friendly games before the tournament.

An argument can be made that Edwards doesn’t belong in this list. Fair point. We’re not devaluing his current star power, but we’re thinking more about his ceiling than his floor.

He took a major leap in his third NBA season, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game en route to his first All-Star nod. The 22-year-old had a strong performance against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, averaging 31.6 points in the series. But there's still plenty of room for more growth.

While he poured in plenty of points, his scoring efficiency (.459 FG%, .564 True Shooting %) was below average last season. That’s an area where Edwards can improve, and he’s showing signs of it already. He fits extremely well in Team USA’s backcourt with Jalen Brunson. The duo has provided the majority of the team’s scoring power, and Edwards proved to be the closer in a win over Spain in a pre-tournament friendly. In the final warm-up game, Edwards drained 34 points on 11-for-21 shooting (.524 FG%) in a comeback win over Germany. If he maintains this mix of scoring and efficiency, Edwards will be well on his way to becoming one of the best players in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

23, Center, United States / Memphis Grizzlies

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Given Team USA’s championship expectations, the pressure is on Jaren Jackson Jr. to shoulder a sizable load as the primary big man on a generally undersized roster. That’s not too dissimilar from the task ahead of JJJ in the NBA, where he will be elevated into a larger role as Memphis will be without the suspended Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the regular season.

Last year, Jackson (who turns 24 on Sept. 15) joined the upper echelon of NBA centers, making his first All-Star team and being named the Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. At this point, there’s no questioning his bona fides on D. Jackson’s consistency on offense has traditionally been more of a question mark, but last season he recorded the best shooting season of his career from inside the arc (58.5%) and tied a career-high 50.6% shooting overall.

He’s continued his trend of two-way success this summer. In five warm-up FIBA games, JJJ averaged a double-double per 36 minutes — 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds – with 4.9 blocks per 36 while shooting 55% from the field and 62% from inside the arc specifically. Between his rim protection on defense and good touch finishing with either hand as a roller on offense, Jackson has locked down the paint at both ends of the floor.

One area where Jackson has yet to get comfortable is from deep, as he is attempting just one 3-pointer per game this summer (though some of the friendlies were blowouts). But look for him to prove a more capable shooter as the tournament goes on; he attempted 4.5 threes per contest at a 36% conversion rate last NBA season. If he can maintain his efficiency inside the arc and pair it with his defensive excellence, Team USA will be in good hands — and so will Memphis, through Morant’s absence and beyond.