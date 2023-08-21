Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

The FIBA World Cup tips off August 25 and runs through September 10. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the players, teams, groupings, schedule, betting odds, and more.

All games can be watched on either ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S.

We’ll make relevant updates as they happen throughout the tournament.

Here’s a rundown of everything in this guide:

Group Stage: Aug. 25–Aug. 30

Group stage play begins with games in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5–6

The knockout round begins with the quarterfinals in the Philippines. Knockout-stage games will start at either 4:30 a.m. ET or 8:30 a.m. ET.

Semifinals: Sept. 8

Both semifinal games will be played in the Philippines, with games starting at 4:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET.

Consolation Games: Sept. 7–9

Consolation games for teams in eighth through fifth place will be held in the Philippines.

Third-Place Game: Sept. 10

The third-place consolation game will be played in the Philippines. Tip-off is at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Championship: Sept. 10

The title game tips off in the Philippines at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Group Stage Play

Group A

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

Angola ( +10000 )

) Dominican Republic ( +150 )

Republic ( ) Italy ( -165 )

) Philippines (+1600)

Friday, Aug. 25

Angola vs. Italy @ 4 a.m. ET

Dominican Republic vs. Philippines @ 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic @ 4 a.m. ET

Philippines vs. Angola @ 8 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Angola vs. Dominican Republic @ 4 a.m. ET

Philippines vs. Italy @ 8 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group A

Angola — Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks)



Dominican Republic — Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Lester Quinones (Golden State Warriors)



Italy — Simone Fontecchio (Utah Jazz)



Philippines — Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

Group B

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

China ( +2000 )

) Serbia ( -2500 )

) South Sudan ( +4000 )

) Puerto Rico (+1200)

Saturday, Aug. 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico @ 4 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. China @ 8 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan @ 4 a.m. ET

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia @ 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia @ 4 a.m. ET

China vs. Puerto Rico @ 8 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group B

China — Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves)



Serbia — Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks), Aleksej Pokusevski (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat), Filip Petrusev (Philadelphia 76ers)



South Sudan: Wenyen Gabriel (free agent, most recently Los Angeles Lakers)



Puerto Rico — None

Group C

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

Greece ( +900 )

) Jordan ( +10000 )

) New Zealand ( +3500 )

) United States (-2500)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Jordan vs. Greece @ 4:45 a.m. ET

U.S. vs. New Zealand @ 8:40 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 28

New Zealand vs. Jordan @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Greece vs. U.S. @ 8:40 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 30

U.S. vs. Jordan @ 4:40 a.m. ET

Greece vs. New Zealand @ 8:40 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group C

Greece — Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)



Jordan — None



New Zealand — None



United States — Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (New York Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks), Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Group D

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

Egypt ( +4000 )

) Lithuania ( -250 )

) Mexico ( +900 )

) Montenegro (+300)

Friday, Aug. 25

Mexico vs. Montenegro @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Egypt vs. Lithuania @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 27

Montenegro vs. Egypt @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Mexico @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Egypt vs. Mexico @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Lithuania @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group D

Egypt — None



Lithuania — Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans), Azuolas Tubelis (Philadelphia 76ers)



Mexico — None



Montenegro — Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls)

Group E

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

Australia ( -175 )

) Finland ( +1800 )

) Germany ( +175 )

) Japan (+2800)

Friday, Aug. 25

Finland vs. Australia @ 4 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Japan @ 8:10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 27

Australia vs. Germany @ 4:30 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Finland @ 8:10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland @ 3:30 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Japan @ 7:10 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group E

Australia — Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks), Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic), Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks), Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers), Jack White (Oklahoma City Thunder)



Finland — Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)



Germany — Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors), Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)



Japan — Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns)

Group F

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

Cape Verde ( +5000 )

) Georgia ( +1400 )

) Slovenia ( -3500 )

) Venezuela (+2500)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Cape Verde vs. Georgia @ 4 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Venezuela @ 7:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 28

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde @ 4 a.m. ET

Georgia vs. Slovenia @ 7:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Georgia vs. Venezuela @ 4 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde @ 7:30 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group F

Cape Verde — None



Georgia — Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic), Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs)



Slovenia — Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)



Venezuela — None

Group G

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

Brazil ( +400 )

) Cote d’Ivoire ( +6500 )

) Iran ( +5000 )

) Spain (-700)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Iran vs. Brazil @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Cote d’Ivoire @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 28

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Iran @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Spain @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Brazil @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Spain @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group G

Brazil — Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers)



Cote d’Ivoire — None



Iran — None



Spain — Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks)

Group H

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning its group and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21, a few days before tournament tipped off. The NBA players listed for each team reflect rosters as of Aug. 21.

Canada ( -110 )

) France ( -110 )

) Latvia ( +2000)

Lebanon (+15000)

Friday, Aug. 25

Latvia vs. Lebanon @ 5:15 a.m. ET

Canada vs. France @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 27

Lebanon vs. Canada @ 5:45 a.m. ET

France vs. Latvia @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Lebanon vs. France @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Latvia @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Current NBA Players in Group H

Canada — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks)



France — Frank Ntilikina (Free agent, most recently Dallas Mavericks), Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers), Evan Fournier (New York Knicks), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)



Latvia — Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics), Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder)



Lebanon — None

Group Play Schedule + Key Games

Friday, Aug. 25

Angola vs. Italy @ 4 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Australia @ 4 a.m. ET

Mexico vs. Montenegro @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Lebanon @ 5:15 a.m. ET

Dominican Republic vs. Philippines @ 8 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Japan @ 8:10 a.m. ET

Egypt vs. Lithuania @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada vs. France @ 9:30 a.m. ET (*)

* The Messenger’s Must-Watch: With both teams having a legitimate chance to win the World Cup, this matchup should be one of the better games of the tournament — and it’s on opening night. Despite the absence of Jamal Murray, Canada has the third most NBA players of any team in the tournament. Its roster is headlined by Shai Gilgeous Alexander and RJ Barrett. France, which placed second at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, is led by Evan Fournier and three-time NBA defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert. The winner will be in the driver’s seat in Group H, setting themselves up for a deep tournament run.

Saturday, Aug. 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico @ 4 a.m. ET

Cape Verde vs. Georgia @ 4 a.m. ET

Jordan vs. Greece @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Brazil @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Venezuela @ 7:30 a.m. ET (*)

Serbia vs. China @ 8 a.m. ET

U.S. vs. New Zealand @ 8:40 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Cote d’Ivoire @ 9:30 a.m. ET

* The Messenger’s Must-Watch: Slovenia enters the tournament ranked seventh in FIBA’s world rankings and has the seventh highest betting odds to win the World Cup. It’s also just a few years removed from making the semifinals at the 2020 Olympics. So why is Slovenia’s game against a 17th-ranked Venezuelan team with NBA players must-see TV? No matter how early you have to wake up, it’s the magic of Luka Doncic.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic @ 4 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Germany @ 4:30 a.m. ET (*)

Montenegro vs. Egypt @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Lebanon vs. Canada @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Philippines vs. Angola @ 8 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Finland @ 8:10 a.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Mexico @ 8:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Latvia @ 9:30 a.m. ET

* The Messenger’s Must-Watch: With the second most NBA talent in the tournament, Australia is looking to build upon its bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. Germany, a solid team that impressively split games with Canada in friendlies, presents an early test. The winner of this matchup will be primed to win Group E.

Monday, Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan @ 4 a.m. ET

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde @ 4 a.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Jordan @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Iran @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Georgia vs. Slovenia @ 7:30 a.m. ET

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia @ 8 a.m. ET

Greece vs. U.S. @ 8:40 a.m. ET (*)

Brazil vs. Spain @ 9:30 a.m. ET (*)

* The Messenger’s Must-Watch: Even without Giannis Antetekoumpo, Greece enters FIBA play ranked ninth in the world and boasting the eighth highest championship odds. This group will be the first real test for Team USA, which enters the tournament as the betting favorites to win it all despite being ranked second by FIBA. Led by Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr., the U.S. jelled in friendlies — but this is a roster that looks vastly different from the one that won Olympic gold in 2020. Stocked with the most NBA talent but none of the usual marquee names, can the U.S. prove itself the most talented team in the tournament?

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland @ 3:30 a.m. ET

Angola vs. Dominican Republic @ 4 a.m. ET

Egypt vs. Mexico @ 4:45 a.m. ET

Lebanon vs. France @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Japan @ 7:10 a.m. ET

Philippines vs. Italy @ 8 a.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Lithuania @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Latvia @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia @ 4 a.m. ET

Georgia vs. Venezuela @ 4 a.m. ET

U.S. vs. Jordan @ 4:40 a.m. ET

Cote d’Ivoire vs. Brazil @ 5:45 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde @ 7:30 a.m. ET

China vs. Puerto Rico @ 8 a.m. ET

Greece vs. New Zealand @ 8:40 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Spain @ 9:30 a.m. ET

Odds of Winning the FIBA World Cup

The odds reflect each team’s chances of winning the championship and were sourced from Draft Kings on Aug. 21.

United States (-125) Canada (+800) France (+900) Australia (+1000) Spain (+1200) Serbia (+1400) Slovenia (+1600) Germany (+2200) Greece (+2500) Lithuania (+3500) Italy (+5000) Dominican Republic (+10000) Brazil (+10000) Montenegro (+13000) Latvia (+15000) Finland (+15000) Georgia (+20000) Venezuela (+25000) Japan (+25000) Mexico (+25000) New Zealand (+25000) Philippines (+25000)

Current NBA Players on Each Country’s Team

Angola: Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks)

Australia: Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks), Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic), Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks), Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers), Jack White (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Brazil: Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Cape Verde: None

Canada: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks)

China: Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Cote d’Ivoire: None

Dominican Republic: Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Lester Quinones (Golden State Warriors)

Egypt: None

Finland: Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

France: Frank Ntilikina (free agent, most recently Dallas Mavericks), Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers), Evan Fournier (New York Knicks), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Germany: Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors), Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Greece: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Georgia: Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic), Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs)

Iran: None

Italy: Simone Fontecchio (Utah Jazz)

Japan: Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns)

Jordan: None

Latvia: Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics), Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Lebanon: None

Lithuania: Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans), Azuolas Tubelis (Philadelphia 76ers)

Mexico: None

Montenegro: Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls)

New Zealand: None

Philippines: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

Puerto Rico: None

Serbia: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks), Aleksej Pokusevski (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat), Filip Petrusev (Philadelphia 76ers)

Slovenia: Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

South Sudan: Wenyen Gabriel (free agent, most recently Los Angeles Lakers)

Spain: Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks)

United States: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (New York Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks), Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Venezuela: None