FedEx Cup Betting Picks: Jon Rahm Returns to the Scene of His Breakout Win

As the FedEx Cup Playoffs roll on to the BMW Championship, we’re trying something new here at The Messenger. Every week, we will pick one winner, one dark horse, a top 5 lock and a top 10 lock off the odds sheet. We'll start with 100 chips and dish them out as we see fit.

With play starting Thursday at Olympia Fields Country Club outside Chicago, let's get started. All lines are courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pick to win: Jon Rahm (+850, 40 chips)

It is August 2020. With COVID-19 raging, spectators are not allowed to attend PGA Tour events. That took away the juice from an otherwise entertaining year in golf, as stuffed iron shots and clutch putts were met with crickets.

But even without fans in attendance, this was still as cool as it gets.

Rahm, in a playoff against Dustin Johnson at the last BMW Championship played at Olympia Fields, drained a putt from the parking lot to nab his fifth PGA Tour win. Fast forward to now, and the Spaniard is an 11-time winner on tour, including a pair of major titles, and is atop the FedEx Cup standings heading into the latest BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

By his standards, Rahm is not at the top of his game, as he is without a win since capturing the Green Jacket at the Masters in April. But if two runner-ups in your last seven starts, including one at last month’s Open Championship, means you are not at the top of your game, then you are pretty darn good at golf.

Plus, Olympia Fields might be just what the doctor ordered. The site of the 2003 U.S. Open figures to be one of the toughest non-major layouts of the season, and Rahm has a knack for excelling in difficult conditions. In 2020, he and Johnson could only muster a 4-under-par 72-hole score, and both of his major victories — at the 2021 U.S. Open, when only 12 players finished under par, and this year’s Masters — have been in fairly challenging weather.

All that put together, look for Rahm to pick up his fifth win of the season. Oh, and by the way, that would make him the first player on tour to win five times in a season since Justin Thomas in 2017. Pretty good indeed.

Dark horse: Sahith Theegala

(+8,000, 10 chips)

If you like a homemade swing, if you like Houdini-like creativity, if you like someone wearing their emotions on their sleeve, then this is your guy. Theegala has quickly become a fan favorite in just his second year on tour, and that first win is coming soon.

Could it be this week? Well, it would come after the 25-year-old missed three cuts in a row on tour for the first time since he was playing on sponsor’s exemptions in the summer of 2020. He is not quite peaking at the right time.

But last week, Theegala showed some signs of life, finishing in a tie for 13th at the playoff opener. Not to mention the fact that Olympia Fields puts a premium on driving distance, and Theegala has plenty of that (he is 57th on tour, at 304 yards a pop).

His recent struggles explain why he is this far down the odds sheet, so let’s take a flyer.

Top 5 lock: Patrick Cantlay

(+210, 20 chips)

The “Patty Ice” nickname, christened during Cantlay’s run to the FedEx Cup title in 2021, is objectively terrible, but it has some validity. Since 2007, the debut season of the year-long chase, Cantlay ranks fourth in playoff event wins, with three.

The three men he trails? Rory McIlroy (six), Dustin Johnson (six) and Tiger Woods (four). Decent company.

Cantlay is also looking to win his third straight BMW Championship, a feat that would make him the first player on tour to three-peat at an event since Steve Stricker won the John Deere Classic from 2009-11. With his most recent start being a playoff loss to Lucas Glover at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, he should have a legitimate chance to join his former Ryder Cup captain.

But Cantlay has had a hard time closing out wins this season, with close calls at the Genesis Invitational (solo third), RBC Heritage (solo third), Travelers Championship (tied for fourth) and last week in Memphis, Tenn. With his prowess off the tee — he ranks fourth on tour in strokes gained: off the tee — and Olympia Fields’ tree-lined fairways and punishing rough, Cantlay is a virtual lock to contend.

Penciling him in the top 5, though, is the safer pick.

Top 10 lock: Tommy Fleetwood

(+175, 30 chips)

The best active player on tour without a win by far, Fleetwood has been on quite the run in recent months, with seven top 10 finishes since March (including a playoff loss to Nick Hardy at the RBC Canadian Open in June). For the season, the Englishman is sixth in total strokes gained; and he ranks no lower than 33rd in strokes gained off the tee, on approach, around the green, and putting.

Those are the positives about Fleetwood. The negative? Despite his impressive stats, and the fact that he has been playing regularly on tour for over a half-decade, Fleetwood is, again, without a victory.

It’s easy to get excited here: He has six DP World Tour wins! He’s finished solo second in two majors! He’s an elite ball striker! He went 4-1-0 at the 2018 Ryder Cup!

But all that talent has to eventually translate to one win on the premier tour in the world, right? I guess it depends on whether you’re a glass half-full or half-empty kind of person — I typically fall into the first glass — but we just want to see the 32-year-old pick up his first PGA Tour win. Is that so hard to ask?

That being said, he’s a top-10 machine, so let’s go with old reliable.