Fantasy Football Top Rookies: 25 Ready to Make an Impact

Fantasy players are expecting Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs to be studs immediately this season — they are going top-50 in early drafts. Others might start slowly as they acclimate to the NFL and become relevant later in the season. But there’s no doubt that there are many potential impact rookies to grab in your league (players listed in alphabetical order)…

QUARTERBACKS

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson was the fourth overall pick of the draft and while he’s erratic as a passer, he can run; he is 6-foot-4, 244 pounds and runs a 4.43 40-yard dash. And in fantasy football, a quarterback that piles up rushing yards doesn’t need to do much as a passer to be valuable. Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns but rushed for 708 yards with seven touchdowns to finish as a top-12 QB last season. Justin Fields rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns and passed for only 2,424 yards with 17 touchdowns and was top-six in fantasy points per game. Richardson is a good backup QB for fantasy with the potential to become an every-week starter.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud played with Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. at Ohio State. The receivers he’ll throw to for the Texans don’t come close to that talent. Houston’s roster had a lot of holes and while they are improved, they won’t be one of the better teams. From a fantasy standpoint, Stroud’s value could get a boost by playing from behind often and therefore passing more. He is a lower-end backup quarterback.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young can run, and that will help his fantasy value as a lower-end fantasy backup. There isn’t a lot of talent to work with in the receiving corps and Young is on the small side for a quarterback at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, making durability a potential issue.

RUNNING BACKS

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane has a lot of speed, but is only 188 pounds. The Dolphins brought back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, though both have had issues with injuries. Miami only had five picks in the draft and used one on Achane, so he’s likely going to play a role, and Mike McDaniel’s offense will utilize his strengths.

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bigsby is the likely complement to Travis Etienne, who struggled in short yardage and the passing game last season, roles that could go to the rookie. If Etienne were to miss time, Bigsby would become an every-week starter.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown has a good chance to be the backup to Joe Mixon. Trayveon Williams is missing time with a mild ankle sprain and Chris Evans is also in the competition. Expect Brown to be the handcuff for Mixon owners.

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Even after taking Kenneth Walker in the second round of the 2022 draft, the Seahawks took Charbonnet in the second round last spring, which means he will play a significant role. Walker is the more explosive back, but he struggled in short-yardage situations as a rookie. Charbonnet has a three-down skill set and is worth drafting as a RB4. Walker will likely get most of the touches with Charbonnet mixing in.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The Lions are enamored with Gibbs, so much so that they selected him 12th overall in April’s draft. Gibbs will get most of his work in the passing game and split the backfield with David Montgomery. The Lions have one of the best offensive lines and Gibbs is explosive. Gibbs is a good target as a RB2, especially in PPR formats.

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Johnson will go into the season behind Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman, but there’s a chance he emerges with a bigger role later in the season. At 6-foot and 220 pounds, he has the skills to contribute immediately. A good stash for the bench.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Miller is an elusive, explosive back that could be a force in the passing game. He should see more snaps with Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games. Miller should be the pass-catching back while Kamara is out, and if he excels his role could grow.

Deneric Prince, Kansas City Chiefs

Keep Prince on the radar. He has been one the best pass-catchers in camp and is slated to be the starting kick returner. As the season goes on, Prince could cut into Jerick McKinnon’s snaps.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is the most desirable rookie, going in the first round of most fantasy drafts after being a rare top-10 running back selection in the NFL draft. The Falcons are going to feed him the ball and they had a great running game last season. Robinson is adept at catching the ball, too.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

This is Derrick Henry’s backfield, but he turns 30 in January and averaged only 4.3 and 4.4 yards per carry the last two seasons. At best, Spears could see some work on passing downs, although Henry finally was given more targets last season. Spears is the handcuff.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings offense is likely to be pass-heavy again due to a rebuilding defense. Even if Addison is behind Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in targets, he should get to triple-digits and be relevant as the replacement for Adam Thielen.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens will have a new-look offense with Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator. They will be more aggressive, faster paced and run more offensive plays, leading to more passes, and Flowers will play a big role. Tight end Mark Andrews will likely remain the top target and Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman will be target competition for Flowers. Bateman has had a difficult time staying on the field with several injuries, and Beckham is coming off his second torn ACL and turns 31 in November. Flowers is someone to target and can be a great value since he’s often drafted as a WR4.

Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants

Hyatt is having a great camp and gaining some buzz. The Giants have a lot of wide receivers but no clear cut No. 1, so Hyatt could work himself into a bigger role. He has a lot of speed and the Giants offense should improve in the second year under Brian Daboll. Hyatt is a good pick in the final rounds, when you should shoot for potential game breakers.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston is going into the season as the third receiver behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Both had injuries last season and if one goes down, Johnston will get a boost. The Chargers will be more aggressive on offense and throw downfield more with Kellen Moore taking over as offensive coordinator.

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Sean Payton traded up to the second round to draft Mims. The season-ending injury for Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler being out due to a heart condition has made the path to fantasy relevance easier for Mims. He has good speed and is a good stash that could boom if the Broncos offense improves.

Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers

Mingo is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and can run, and the Panthers don’t have a clear No. 1 receiver. If Mingo can adjust to the NFL, he can make an impact as a rookie. For now, he’s behind Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Terrace Marshall.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Any player tied to Patrick Mahomes has to be considered, although Skyy Moore was in a similar situation last year and didn’t contribute much. The Chiefs could also spread the ball around. Rice has a chance to gain a role, especially if Kadarius Toney continues to deal with injuries.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba didn’t land in the ideal spot. The Seahawks tend not to use a lot of 11 personnel, and with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, it might be difficult for Smith-Njigba to have a big fantasy impact. On the other hand, the Seahawks spent a first-round pick on him and, in light of that, likely have a plan for him. Smith-Njigba is good enough to command a solid target share since there are no tight ends that should have significant receiving roles in Seattle.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Wilson is a third-round rookie on a Cardinals team that doesn’t have a lot of depth at wide receiver. Arizona will be one of the worst teams in football and be playing from behind often, making Wilson a consideration in deep formats as a bench stash.

TIGHT ENDS

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Rookie tight ends tend to struggle; most of the time, it’s due to a lack of snaps and not being on the field. There are exceptions, and Kincaid might be one. He can play the slot and has good separation skills. He will make an immediate impact in a good offense and could finish as a top-12 tight end.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

LaPorta landed in a good spot; the NFL Draft’s 34th pick will be the starting tight end in one of the best offenses in the NFL. Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of the season and LaPorta could see targets immediately, making him worthy of a TE2 spot on your fantasy roster.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Musgrave has been getting positive reviews in training camp and is likely to open the season as the starter. He won’t be drafted in most leagues, outside of tight end premium leagues or very deep leagues, but should be on your waiver-wire watch list.