Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in Drafts

Everyone wants a bargain. The same applies in fantasy football: Getting top production at a lower cost is the goal. A key to any fantasy football championship is finding a sleeper or two in the draft, often drafting a good base early then swinging for the fences in the later rounds. As preseason games get underway, here are a few sleepers to consider later in your drafts.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Tannehill is boring. But in 2020, he was the QB7 with 3,819 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven rushing touchdowns. He was QB14 two years ago. He had a bad year last season, but with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to go with expected improvement from second-year receiver Treylon Burks and second-year tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, the weapons are there for Tannehill to be a cheap second quarterback in super flex leagues, and a quality streaming option in leagues with one starter.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

I can already hear the screams: “He can’t stay healthy!” It’s priced into the draft cost, since Penny is going in Rounds 9-10 of most leagues. It’s indisputable that Penny has been one of the NFL’s best runners when on the field, which hasn’t been often (only 18 games over the last three seasons). He averages 5.7 yards per carry in his career. Penny joined one of the best running schemes in the NFL; the Eagles had the third-most rushing touchdowns by running backs in the NFL last season (18), and the offensive line returns four starters. D’Andre Swift was brought in from the Lions and he will be the pass-catching back, but he has missed 10 games in three seasons. Miles Sanders caught 20 passes last season and rushed for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns to finish as a Top-15 running back.

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

Gibson was a disappointment last season, ceding carries to rookie Brian Robinson. Gibson played a lot of wide receiver in college (Memphis) and will be used mostly as a pass-catching running back in a role similar to the one J.D. McKissic has played in Washington. Gibson caught 46 of 58 targets for 353 yards with two touchdowns and finished as a Top-30 RB in PPR formats. Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator and he comes over from the Chiefs, who were pass-heavy. While he doesn’t have Patrick Mahomes, Bieniemy should pass more, which helps Gibson. And if Robinson were to get injured, Gibson could explode as a three-down back.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bigbsy is behind Travis Etienne, but the early reports have been positive. While Etienne had a good year in 2022, he struggled in the passing game and near the goal line. Those are two areas where Bigsby can excel. Coach Doug Pederson tends to use a committee approach, but didn’t have many options to use with Etienne last season. The Jaguars spent a third-round pick on Bigsby and he should play a role in his rookie season.

Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

Based on the Browns’ approach to running back, they have confidence in Ford to be the backup to Nick Chubb. They didn’t bring back Kareem Hunt or D’Ernest Johnson, or draft a running back. It remains to be seen whether Ford gets as many touches as Hunt did, but there’s a chance he gets passing-down work and at worst he’s a great handcuff.

Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns

Moore was drafted in the second round by the Jets in 2021 and he had a great stretch from Weeks 8 to 13 in his rookie season, with 34 catches for 459 yards and five touchdowns before a quad injury ended his season. Last year was awful and he fell out of favor in New York. Poor quarterback play didn’t help; now, Moore gets to play with Deshaun Watson as the likely second target behind Amari Cooper. All the talk coming from Browns camp and off-season activities have lauded Moore’s play.

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Collins has flashed at times his first two seasons and is set to take another step forward in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver is athletic and should lead the Texans in targets. The Texans added Robert Woods, Noah Brown and drafted Tank Dell, but Collins is the most talented. He endured poor quarterback play last season; rookie C.J. Stroud is an upgrade.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed saw his role increase as his rookie season went on last year. He was a big-play threat, averaging 17.4 yards per reception, and ranked fourth in yards per route run. He scored touchdowns on plays of 53 and 68 yards, showing his outstanding speed. Shaheed caught 22 passes for 377 yards over the final six games.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos

A magnifying glass is needed to find good things from the Broncos’ 2022 season. Dulcich was one of the bright spots. The rookie tight end missed the beginning of the season with injury and played only 10 games, finishing with 33 catches on 55 targets with 411 yards and two touchdowns. The addition of coach Sean Payton should boost the offense in a big way. Wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his Achilles and KJ Hamler is away from the team with a heart issue. This could lead to more targets for Dulcich, who can line up anywhere. Dulcich is the ideal TE2 for fantasy and if things break right, he could become an every-week starter.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

As long as Cooper Kupp is healthy, he will be peppered with targets. After that, Higbee should get frequent looks on a team that is short on legitimate passing-game weapons. The Rams offense took a huge step back last season and quarterback Matthew Stafford missed time. Higbee received 108 targets, catching 72 passes for 620 yards with three touchdowns. The offense will be better with a healthy Stafford and the defense isn’t good, which could force the Rams to play from behind and pass. If Higbee has a similar target share to last season, and scores a few more touchdowns, he will be a Top-10 tight end again.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

While rookie tight ends tend to struggle in the NFL, things are setting up well for LaPorta to be an exception. The Lions’ offense is one to invest in and LaPorta is the best tight end on the roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown will be targeted frequently, but the Lions are thin at wide receiver, especially with Jameson Williams suspended for the first six games of the season. LaPorta is athletic and Jared Goff tends to throw to the tight end.