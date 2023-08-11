Fantasy Football Busts: Seven Players Being Drafted Too Early

In fantasy football, avoiding landmines is as important as finding value later in drafts. Busts are based on Average Draft Position (ADP) — players going in the first several rounds of drafts who won’t live up to the price. Here are a few players that have bust potential for 2023 …

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Allen has a high floor, but a low ceiling. He is 31 and has missed 13 games over the last three seasons, including seven last year. The Chargers offense will have a different look with Kellen Moore taking over as offensive coordinator, with an emphasis on throwing the ball downfield more. This could lead to fewer targets for Allen. He also doesn’t score a lot of touchdowns; Allen has never scored double-digit TDs and has scored six in four of the last six seasons. There’s more risk than his draft cost indicates, as he often goes in Round 3.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans has been one of the most consistent receivers in fantasy football since his career began, reaching 1,000 yards receiving in each of his nine seasons. Evans caught 77 of 127 targets for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season, though he was inconsistent and went 11 consecutive games without scoring a touchdown — a huge Week 16 performance boosted his numbers (10 catches for 207 yards with three touchdowns against the Panthers). Tom Brady is gone; the Buccaneers were first in pass attempts the last two years but won’t be this season. Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be the quarterback, a huge downgrade. Evans will be 30 when the season starts.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs had a career year last season, and it’s never ideal to draft a player coming off an outlier year, not to mention a huge workload. He is currently holding out, unhappy about playing on the franchise tag, and missing a large part of training camp then playing in games can lead to injuries. Jacobs had 393 touches last season, rushed for 1,653 yards, 12 touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 400 yards. The Raiders don’t project to be a good team with a shaky offensive line, and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has durability concerns. Jacobs often goes in rounds two or three. Again, busts are based on ADP. I did a $349 draft in the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) with sharp players and Jacobs fell to me with the second pick of Round 5 — I drafted him after starting with four straight wide receivers since the starting lineup has three wide receivers and two flex spots and is PPR. Jacobs won’t fall to the fifth round in most leagues unless he’s not back with the team by the beginning of September.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is a great football player and fun to watch, but fantasy is about opportunity and putting up stats and Kittle doesn’t have a path to elite fantasy production without injuries around him. He only had a 16% target share last season and touchdowns saved him — he had a 12.8% touchdown rate, which is unsustainable. Kittle wasn’t as productive when Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were all active. In the six games those four played with quarterback Brock Purdy, Kittle had a target share of 11.5%. Kittle has played a full season once and the 11 touchdowns he scored last season were five more than his previous high. There are too many good wide receivers being drafted in the range where Kittle goes.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel is another player that’s fun to watch and one of the best players with the ball in his hands — the problem is it’s not in his hands as often as the other receivers being drafted around him. Like Kittle, there are many options in the 49ers offense when everyone is healthy. Samuel’s 2021 season is clearly an outlier. He averaged 18.2 yards per reception while his career average is 14.5. He rushed for eight touchdowns on 59 carries compared to three on 42 carries last season. The carries won’t be as high with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield now. Samuel will have some big weeks, but there’s going to be inconsistency.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

There are a lot of concerns with Taylor. He’s unhappy with his contract and requested a trade. He’s since left the team to rehab his ankle and is expected back next week. Taylor is playing with Anthony Richardson, a mobile rookie quarterback. It will result in fewer targets and Richardson will take some touchdowns away. Taylor had a great season two years ago when the offensive line was one of the best in the NFL; this year, that offensive line is average. Let someone else draft him in the second round.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Walker had a lot of big plays last season and was impressive as a rookie. While he had many explosive plays, he had a lot of negative plays and wasn’t efficient. Walker was barely involved in the passing game with a 6.9% target share and that likely won’t change this season. The Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet in the second round and he will get touches, especially in the passing game. Walker is dealing with a groin injury and hasn’t practiced since training camp started.