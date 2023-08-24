Fantasy Football ADP Report: Developments for Bills and Bears Running Backs

Following the Average Draft Position (ADP) on the platform you’re playing fantasy football on is important. While ADP is a guide, it’s better to be aware of the market.

It varies from site to site, so make sure to go through the ADP before drafting and find the players buried at the bottom of the rankings. I recommend printing out a sheet of rankings rather than going off the queue, because missing players lower in the rankings can happen. Here are some players’ rising and falling ADPs in recent drafts.

QUARTERBACKS

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

In earlier drafts, there might have been hesitation to draft Richardson in case he sat the first few games. The Colts made it official after the first preseason game that Richardson will be the starter Week 1. While accuracy is a concern for the rookie, Richardson is a great athlete and will run the ball. As Justin Fields and Daniel Jones showed last season, rushing yards can boost a quarterback with average passing stats.

RUNNING BACKS

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Cook has been one of the biggest risers since the start of draft season. Damien Harris has a knee injury and Cook played every snap on Buffalo’s first two drives in the second preseason game, scoring a touchdown. Cook was a great value in early drafts, and the price has increased. He’s often been drafted in the sixth round over the last week.

Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots

Elliott is an obvious riser now that he’s finally signed. Elliott will back up Rhamondre Stevenson and could get some goal-line carries. The Patriots were concerned with Stevenson wearing down under a heavy workload last season and likely weren’t enamored with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris as the backups.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

The Bears have Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson in the backfield competing for touches. Herbert has played well when given a chance for the Bears and has looked good in the preseason, moving up draft boards. The Bears have said Herbert is the lead back. Foreman has fallen in drafts and Johnson could be relevant later in the season, making for a good stash.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

A suspension was going to happen for Kamara and it turned out to be less than expected at three games. Even with the time missed, Kamara has moved up and has reached the seventh round. Reports say the burst is back for Kamara.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Mostert and Wilson have been going late in drafts, as many were worried Dalvin Cook would sign with Miami and take the top spot on the depth chart. It didn’t happen, with Cook going to the Jets, and Mostert and Wilson have been rising in drafts, especially with rookie running back De’Von Achane week-to-week with a shoulder injury he sustained over the weekend in the preseason.

Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles backfield is a headache with Penny, D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott competing for touches. Penny has been one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL the last few seasons when healthy. Reports out of Philadelphia say Gainwell has received the most work with the first team during training camp, so Penny is falling down draft boards while Gainwell is rising. Gainwell has been going in the 11th round the last week, up from the 14th a few weeks ago. Penny has fallen to the 10th round.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall has begun falling in drafts with the addition of Dalvin Cook. While Hall is expected to be ready for Week 1 coming off a torn ACL, the Jets will limit his workload early in the season. Drafting Hall requires patience, but he’s capable of being a difference-maker late in the season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett has looked good in the preseason and there’s excitement for the Steelers’ offense. Pickens is an athletic freak and he is moving into the sixth round of drafts. The second-year wide receiver had better stats when Pickett was on the field last season.

Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ridley keeps rising as the highlights pour out of Jacksonville camp. He sat last season due to suspension and hasn’t played in the NFL since October 24, 2021. He’s entering his age-28 season, but the excitement for Ridley in the Jaguars’ offense is clear; Ridley is going in round three and has occasionally gone at the end of round two in fantasy drafts.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba was one of the biggest risers over the last few weeks; in some drafts, he was being taken ahead of Tyler Lockett. That has changed over the last few days, due to a broken bone in his wrist that will require surgery. The timeline for his recovery isn’t clear at this time and there’s a chance he misses the first few weeks of the season.

TIGHT ENDS

Darren Waller, New York Giants

Getting Waller at a value was fun while it lasted. Three weeks ago, I took Waller at 7.2 in a draft; those days are gone. Waller is healthy and reports out of training camp are he’s being targeted heavily by Daniel Jones. The Giants don’t have a No. 1 receiver and Waller has a good shot to lead the team in targets. In the second preseason game, he had a 44.4% target share and ran a route on eight of the 10 dropbacks by Daniel Jones. Waller has moved into the fifth round of drafts, ahead of George Kittle and Dallas Goedert.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Dulcich looked like a sleeper at the position, but the preseason usage has dropped him down drafts. He played fewer snaps and ran fewer routes than Adam Trautman. Dulcich could still be a factor at some point in the season, but he’s risky as a starting tight end for now.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

The rookie has been getting rave reviews in training camp. He has been running with the first team and has run a route on 90% of Jordan Love’s dropbacks in the preseason. In deeper formats, he can be drafted as a backup tight end. In leagues with 16 rounds, Musgrave is unlikely to be drafted but should be on your waiver-wire watch list.