Ezekiel Elliott Agrees to One-Year Deal With Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott, welcome to the New England Patriots. The two-time NFL rushing champion is signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the six-time Super Bowl champions, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Elliott met with the Patriots late last month. The 28-year-old, coming off career lows in rushing yards and yards per carry, was released by the Dallas Cowboys in March. The former Ohio State running back spent seven seasons in Dallas, leading the league in rushing in 2016 and 2018 and being named to the Pro Bowl three times. But it is clear that New England will not be getting the peak version of Elliott, as he has not cracked the 4.5-yard per carry mark since 2019. Rhamondre Stevenson is set to be the Patriots' lead back.

Elliott does have 22 touchdowns in the last two seasons, though, and remains a threat in short-yardage situations. Plus, he's capable as a receiver and pass protector.