Explosion Kills Titans Cornerback Caleb Farley’s Father, Injures Another

An explosion leveled Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's $3 million home early Tuesday morning, killing his 61-year-old father, and injuring another person at the scene.

First responders arrived at the home to see one person exiting the house with non-life-threatening injuries before finding Robert Farley dead in the debris. His son, Caleb, was not home at the time.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.