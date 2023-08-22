Explosion Kills Titans Cornerback Caleb Farley’s Father, Injures Another

TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
An explosion leveled Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's $3 million home early Tuesday morning, killing his 61-year-old father, and injuring another person at the scene.
First responders arrived at the home to see one person exiting the house with non-life-threatening injuries before finding Robert Farley dead in the debris. His son, Caleb, was not home at the time.
The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.
Read More
- Former NFL Cornerback Arrested for Bank Fraud in Canada
- 2 Dead, 2 Children Injured in New Jersey House Explosion
- ‘Inseparable’ Father and Son, 12, ID’d as Victims of Pittsburgh-Area House Explosion That Killed 5
- Let’s Referee an NFL Twitter Beef!
- Bomber Dead, Two Injured After Explosion in Ukrainian Court
- ‘I Don’t Think They Explained It Right’: NFL Players on the League’s Gambling Suspensions
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
- Cardinals Place Quarterback Kyler Murray on PUP List, Release Veteran Colt McCoySports
- LOOK: Tour of Spain Cyclist Crashes Into Crowd While Celebrating After Winning Stage 3Sports
- Best Bets in Sports: Teoscar Hernandez To Stay Red Hot With First-Place MarinersSports
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment