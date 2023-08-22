Explosion Kills Titans Cornerback Caleb Farley’s Father, Injures Another - The Messenger
Explosion Kills Titans Cornerback Caleb Farley’s Father, Injures Another

Farley was not home when an explosion leveled his home in Mooresville, N.C.

Javon Edmonds
Farley grew up in North Carolina.Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

An explosion leveled Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's $3 million home early Tuesday morning, killing his 61-year-old father, and injuring another person at the scene.

First responders arrived at the home to see one person exiting the house with non-life-threatening injuries before finding Robert Farley dead in the debris. His son, Caleb, was not home at the time.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

