Ex-USC Star Running Back Reggie Bush Filing Defamation Suit Against NCAA

At USC, Reggie Bush was one of the most electrifying running backs that college football has ever seen, earning him the Heisman Trophy in 2005. But the award was stripped from him for accepting gifts, and he's been at odds with the NCAA ever since.

The former Trojan will file a defamation suit against the NCAA on Wednesday, according to Bush's lawyers.

"The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation," law firm McCathern, PLLC said in a statement.

The statement Bush and his camp referenced came in 2021 via an NCAA response to a 2021 ESPN inquiry. Once it became legal for athletes to profit from their name, Image and likeness, ESPN asked about Bush regaining his Heisman Trophy and all other college accolades.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, shown here as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, is filing a defamation suit against the NCAA. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bush, now 38, forfeited the award in 2010 after an investigation determined that he and family members accepted cash, travel expenses and a home in the San Diego area. Bush's parents were provided $10,000 to furnish the home, and lived there rent-free for more than a year.

USC's best running back since O.J. Simpson was also disassociated from the school for 10 years.

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," an NCAA spokesperson told ESPN.

"The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

McCathern, PLLC is focused on the NCAA's pay-to-play claims, saying Bush has never been accused of making those arrangements.

"The NCAA's statement is completely false and highly offensive. The NCAA knew Mr. Bush was never even accused of, involved in, much less sanctioned for any 'pay-for-play arrangement,' which never occurred."

During a Wednesday news conference inside Los Angeles Coliseum, USC's football home, Bush and his representatives addressed the lawsuit.

Bush, who spent 11 years in the NFL after leaving USC after his junior season, called the NCAA's statement "100 percent not true."

"Not only is it not true, but there's no evidence to even support that claim," Bush said. "And as [my representatives] said, it wasn't even part of the initial NCAA investigation. So this is a new accusation, as far as I'm concerned."

Bush also spoke of his desire to get his Heisman Trophy back. One of eight Heisman winners to hail from USC (the most of any school), Bush racked up 2,218 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns in 2005.

"I've got dreams of coming back in this stadium, and running out of that tunnel with the football team. I've got dreams of walking back in here, seeing my jersey, my banner, right down there next to the rest of the Heisman Trophy winners.

"But I can't rightfully do that without my Heisman Trophy."

In Bush's three years with the Trojans, USC went 37-2, capturing a split national title with LSU in 2003 and thrashing Oklahoma in the 2004 Orange Bowl to win the solo title. During the news conference, Bush lamented how the legacy of those teams has been tainted by the NCAA's actions.

"It's unfortunate that it was torn down so easily," Bush said.