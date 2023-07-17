Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars Agree to Long-Term Contract

After receiving the franchise tag in March, Evan Engram agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Engram’s agent, Mike McCartney of VaynerSports, announced the length of the contract via Twitter, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the deal is worth $41.25 million, with $24 million guaranteed.

The No. 23 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft started his career with the New York Giants. During his five seasons with New York Engram put up solid numbers, particularly when he had 64 catches for 722 yards as a rookie. But he was frequently injured during his second and third seasons, and struggled to produce consistently as the Giants rotated offensive coordinators over the next few seasons.

After signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason, the 28-year-old paired up with breakout quarterback Trevor Lawrence and put up career-highs in receptions (73) and yards (766). Those totals ranked third and fourth, respectively, among tight ends.

Once the offseason hit, agreeing to a new deal was top of mind for Engram and the franchise. While acknowledging that the NFL is a business, Engram said on SiriusXM NFL Radio in February “the interest is there on both sides for me to come back.”

The next month, Jacksonville placed the franchise tag on Engram, with Engram expressing hope on Twitter that the two sides would agree to a long-term contract. Now, that long-term deal is signed. Per Spotrac, with a salary of $13.75 million in 2023, Engram is the sixth-highest paid tight end in the NFL, behind Darren Waller of the Giants, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens.