ESPN’s Malika Andrews to Replace Mike Greenberg as NBA Finals Host: Report

Malika Andrews will replace Mike Greenberg as ESPN's NBA Finals host, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Andrews, 28, will continue as the host of ESPN's “NBA Today” after she emerged as a rising star during the NBA bubble in 2020. Greenberg hosted the marquee shows around the NBA Finals for the past two seasons and leaves "Countdown" because of his busy schedule, according to Marchand. Greenberg hosts “Get Up” on TV and “Greeny” on ESPN Radio, which air every weekday.

The NBA Finals move comes as ESPN has overhauled its coverage, letting go of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson to create the new NBA Finals play-by-play team of Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Doc Rivers. Disney-owned ESPN has let go of more than 20 on-air talent members this summer.

For Andrews, it's another step forward in her rapid rise at ESPN. Just six years ago, she graduated college. That year, at the NBA Summer League, she introduced herself to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. About a year later, in late 2018, she joined ESPN as an NBA writer, then debuted in 2020 as its youngest sideline reporter for a broadcast.

Last year Andrews won the sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent and became the first woman to host the NBA Draft. Andrews' younger sister, Kendra, is also an NBA reporter at ESPN.