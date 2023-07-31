ESPN Reportedly Lays Off NBA Analyst Mark Jackson

ESPN has laid off NBA analyst Mark Jackson, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand was first to report the news on Monday, adding that the network plans to promote analyst Doris Burke to call games alongside play-by-play man Mike Breen. Marchand also reported Monday that ESPN is closing in on hiring ex-NBA coach Doc Rivers to join her.
Jackson, 58, worked NBA games for ESPN from 2006 to 2011 and from 2014 to 2023. He joins ex-colleague Jeff Van Gundy as being laid off by ESPN this summer. The pair had been Breen's co-analysts during the NBA Finals, but Disney-led ESPN has let go of more than 20 on-air talent members over the past few weeks.
Jackson played in the NBA from 1987 to 2004 for several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. The former point guard was the 1988 NBA Rookie of the Year, an All-Star in 1989 and the league's assists leader in 1997. He also coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014.
- ESPN, Disney Held Talks With NBA, MLB and NFL as Strategic Partners: Report
- Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose Among Latest ESPN Layoffs
- ESPN Analyst Shaka Hislop ‘Doing Fine’ After Collapse: Report
- Disney Plans to Launch ESPN Streaming Service: Report
- Former ESPN Anchor Ashley Brewer and NBA Player Frank Kaminsky Wed in Oceanfront Bash
Last month, ESPN laid off longtime host Max Kellerman, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and draft analyst Todd McShay. ESPN also announced the releases of MLB reporter Joon Lee, SportsCenter host Ashley Brewer, College GameDay analyst David Pollack, college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis, and college football and basketball analyst Jordan Cornette.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports