ESPN Reportedly Lays Off NBA Analyst Mark Jackson

Jackson, 58, is the latest on-air talent out at Disney-led ESPN

Matthew Gutierrez
Mark Jackson (center) with sports commentator Kenny Smith (left) and Sacremento Kings assistant coach Doug Christie.Unique Nicole/WireImage

ESPN has laid off NBA analyst Mark Jackson, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand was first to report the news on Monday, adding that the network plans to promote analyst Doris Burke to call games alongside play-by-play man Mike Breen. Marchand also reported Monday that ESPN is closing in on hiring ex-NBA coach Doc Rivers to join her.

Jackson, 58, worked NBA games for ESPN from 2006 to 2011 and from 2014 to 2023. He joins ex-colleague Jeff Van Gundy as being laid off by ESPN this summer. The pair had been Breen's co-analysts during the NBA Finals, but Disney-led ESPN has let go of more than 20 on-air talent members over the past few weeks.

Jackson played in the NBA from 1987 to 2004 for several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. The former point guard was the 1988 NBA Rookie of the Year, an All-Star in 1989 and the league's assists leader in 1997. He also coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014.

Last month, ESPN laid off longtime host Max Kellerman, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and draft analyst Todd McShay. ESPN also announced the releases of MLB reporter Joon Lee, SportsCenter host Ashley Brewer, College GameDay analyst David Pollack, college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis, and college football and basketball analyst Jordan Cornette.

