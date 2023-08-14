ESPN’s New NBA Lead Broadcast Team: Doris Burke, Doc Rivers and Mike Breen

On Monday, ESPN announced that its new lead NBA commentator team would feature Doris Burke, former NBA coach Doc Rivers, and holdover Mike Breen. The news comes after Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, Breen's now-former partners in the booth, were let go by ESPN in June and July, respectively.

Lisa Salters will continue in her role as ESPN's lead sideline reporter for the NBA.

On July 31, the day Jackson announced that he had been let go by ESPN, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported that the network planned to promote Burke and hire Rivers.

The new quartet of Breen, Burke, Rivers and Salters will call the NBA Finals, Eastern Conference Finals, NBA Playoffs, Christmas Day action, and the weekly NBA Saturday Primetime in ABC games.

Burke was a sideline reporter for the NBA Finals from 2009-19, and she called the finals on ESPN Radio the last four seasons. She became a regular game analyst for ESPN in 2017, becoming the first woman to have a full-time regular season NBA analyst role. Her new post on ESPN/ABC's lead team will make her the first female television analyst in finals history.

Rivers, 61, was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers in May after the franchise blew a 3-2 lead to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Previously the coach of the Orlando Magic (1999-03), Celtics (2004-13, a stint that included an NBA championship in 2008) and L.A. Clippers (2013-20), Rivers ranks ninth in league history with 1,096 coaching wins.

Between his stints in Orlando and Boston, Rivers called the finals on ABC alongside Al Michaels in 2004. Both Burke and Rivers have received praise for their insight as analysts.

The previous team of Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson had called the NBA finals together from 2007-11, then from 2014 until this year — Jackson returned to ESPN in May of 2014, three years into his tenure as coach of Golden State. After Van Gundy and Jackson were let go, Breen expressed surprise, telling Marchand, "It’s sad because we really thought we had something special and … we were able to do it a lot longer than anybody ever did. It’s something we’ll all treasure, but we just wish it was a little bit longer."

Other changes to the NBA on ESPN/ABC are in store. Ryan Ruocco, JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson will serve as the network's No. 2 team in 2023-24. Former Golden State general manager Bob Myers will join the network as a studio and game analyst — as first reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post — and Malika Andrews will host all NBA Countdown shows, in addition to her role as the host of NBA Today, ESPN's weekday talk show.

ESPN also announced that it has agreed to a contract extension with game analyst Hubie Brown, who is going into his 20th season with the network and 50th season in the NBA in some capacity. Brown's extension was first reported by Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald last Monday.