ESPN Analyst Shaka Hislop ‘Doing Fine’ After Collapse: Report

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is "doing fine" after collapsing Sunday during a broadcast at the Rose Bowl before a friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan, a network spokesman told the Los Angeles Times.
Hislop, 54, fell backward a few steps while broadcast partner, Dan Thomas, was speaking. He received medical attention. It remains unclear what caused Hislop to collapse.
“Shak! Shak! We need some help,” Thomas yelled on the broadcast. “We need medical!” Later on Sunday night, Thomas tweeted: "Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him.”
“As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking,” Thomas said at halftime of the broadcast. “I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all — he’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.
Hislop retired from a 15-year pro career that ended in 2007. He played in the Premier league for Reading, Newcastle United, West Ham and Portsmouth, plus MLS’ FC Dallas. He also played for Trinidad and Tobago during the 2006 World Cup. He joined ESPN’s coverage as an analyst in 2008.
