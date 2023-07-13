ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale Says He Has Vocal Cord Cancer

Dick Vitale, the famed ESPN college basketball analyst, revealed on Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer, his third cancer diagnosis in two years. He says he’ll need six weeks of radiation to treat it.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Vitale, 84, wrote that after undergoing tests at a Boston hospital, a pathology report found that he had vocal cord cancer.

“I’m sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. (Steven) Zeitels about my throat,” Vitale wrote. “The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need six weeks of radiation to treat it. Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not surgery is the best path. He added, "I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma" and returning to college basketball this fall for his 45th season with ESPN.

Vitale announced in 2021 that he had lymphoma. He was diagnosed with melanoma about three months later. Last summer, he said he was “cancer free.”

Vitale, 84, has been a fixture of ESPN's college basketball coverage since the network launched in 1979. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Last summer, the ESPYs honored Vitale as the winner of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The award is named for Vitale’s longtime friend, Jim Valvano, the former North Carolina State head coach and college basketball analyst who died of cancer in 1993. Vitale has been with the company since it launched in 1979 and called ESPN’s first major college basketball broadcast, a game between DePaul and Wisconsin, in December 1979.