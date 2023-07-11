Elina Svitolina Upsets No. 1 Iga Światek at Wimbledon - The Messenger
Elina Svitolina Upsets No. 1 Iga Światek at Wimbledon

The Ukrainian defeated her friend and competitor to advance to the semifinals

Kari Anderson
Unseeded Elina Svitolina defeated top-seeded Iga Światek on Tuesday 7-5, 6-7(5-7), 6-2, advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time since 2019. The Ukrainian’s victory over the top-seeded Światek is a stunning upset, just one day after unseeded American Christopher Eubanks defeated fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on the men’s side.

Svitolina’s four other wins in this tournament include a second-round win over 28th-ranked Elise Mertens and a round of 16 win over 19th-ranked Victoria Azarenka. Svitolina also caused Venus Williams’s early exit from Wimbledon, beating the seven-time Grand Slam winner 6-4, 6-3 in their first-round match.

The win also comes less than nine months after Svitolina gave birth: She and husband Gaël Monfils, a French tennis player, welcomed a daughter in October 2022.

At the French Open last month, Svitolina won four straight matches before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal. This is her first time reaching the semifinals of any Grand Slam tournament since 2019, where she lost in the semis at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Svitolina has made headlines during both Wimbledon and the French Open for her “no handshake” policy with opponents from Russia and Belarus in protest of the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk has adopted a similar policy; Kostyuk played in the Wimbledon women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments. Both Kostyuk and Svitolina were booed at the French Open for not shaking hands with opposing players.

Svitolina, who grew up in Odesa and Kharkiv, has been vocal about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how it affects Ukrainians. After Svitolina’s Wimbledon match against Azarenka, who is Belarusian, Azarenka was booed by spectators.

After the Azarenka win, Svitolina stood by her handshake policy. “I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, [I’m] not going to shake hands,” she said. “I don’t know how [much] more clear I can be.”

Svitolina has urged Wimbledon officials to publicize the Ukrainians’ handshake policy so that fans will not misinterpret the situation, but Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said Monday that they have no intention of making that announcement.

After Svitolina’s victory over Światek, however, the two embraced. Światek, who is Polish, hosted an event last year that raised the equivalent of over $500,000 for organizations helping with war relief in Ukraine. Svitolina joined Światek for the event.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)
With a stunning upset over Iga Świtek, Elina Svitolina advances to her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2019.Robert Prange/Getty Images

When asked after the match what she plans to do to prepare for the semifinal, Svitolina paused. “Well, first of all I’m going to have a beer, probably,” she said, before letting out a laugh as the crowd cheered.

Svitolina also praised Światek in a press conference after the match, especially for her efforts to support Ukraine. “Iga is not only a great champion, she’s also an unbelievable person,” Svitolina said. “For sure, it’s not easy to play against someone that you share a lot of good moments. I think for her as well, it was not easy. In the end, just really proud of the effort I did today.”

Svitolina will compete against Markéta Vondroušová on Center Court in Thursday's semifinal.

