Elena Delle Donne Injured Ahead of WNBA All-Star Game

Mystics forward will miss two weeks with an ankle sprain, effectively ruling her out of Sunday's game

Kari Anderson
Elena Delle Donne’s return Sunday was marred when she reinjured her left ankle.Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne will be out for two weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain, the team announced Monday. The two-time MVP is also expected to miss this Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Delle Donne initially sprained her left ankle during the Mystics’ 94-89 loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 30, missing two games as a result. On Sunday, the 33-year-old returned for Washington’s 92-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun and reinjured the same ankle near the end of the second quarter.

Delle Donne was announced as an All-Star reserve on July 1, earning the seventh selection of her career. During the All-Star draft on July 8, she was selected by team captain A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Starters for the All-Star game were determined based on votes from fans, players, and media, while reserves were chosen by the 12 WNBA head coaches.

The WNBA has not yet named Delle Donne’s replacement on the roster.

