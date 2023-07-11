Elena Delle Donne Injured Ahead of WNBA All-Star Game

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne will be out for two weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain, the team announced Monday. The two-time MVP is also expected to miss this Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.
Delle Donne initially sprained her left ankle during the Mystics’ 94-89 loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 30, missing two games as a result. On Sunday, the 33-year-old returned for Washington’s 92-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun and reinjured the same ankle near the end of the second quarter.
Delle Donne was announced as an All-Star reserve on July 1, earning the seventh selection of her career. During the All-Star draft on July 8, she was selected by team captain A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Starters for the All-Star game were determined based on votes from fans, players, and media, while reserves were chosen by the 12 WNBA head coaches.
The WNBA has not yet named Delle Donne’s replacement on the roster.
- WNBA All-Stars Start Offseason League To Keep Players in the U.S.
- Judge, Kershaw and Trout Are All Set to Miss MLB All-Star Game
- WNBA All-Star Candace Parker Out Indefinitely After Undergoing Foot Surgery
- In a Waning Era of All-Star Games, Baseball’s Midsummer Classic Still Holds Up
- The Las Vegas Aces Are the Greatest Team in WNBA History, Unless…
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports