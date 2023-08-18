Dwayne Haskins’ Estate Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over Quarterback’s Death - The Messenger
Dwayne Haskins’ Estate Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over Quarterback’s Death

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers QB was killed in April 2022 after being hit by a dump truck

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Haskins, a third-string QB for the Steelers in 2021, was killed on April 9, 2022.Chris Keane/Getty Images

According to a lawyer representing Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Haskins' estate has reached a "combined settlement" with the driver, owner and broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins last year.

The specifics of the settlement weren't disclosed. The three parties were part of a broader lawsuit filed in March.

“Settlements with various other parties have been previously secured," Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm said, on behalf of Kalabrya Haskins. "The case continues to proceed in Broward County Circuit Court against multiple other defendants.”

On April 9, 2022, Haskins was killed after being hit by a dump truck while walking on I-595 Westbound, between I-95 North and South in Broward County, Fla. He was 24 years old. The crash was reported at 6:37 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Pittsburgh Steelers official told investigators that Haskins, who was a member of the franchise at the time, was training with teammates before going to dinner the day before the crash.

According to a toxicology report, separate samples taken from Haskins' body returned blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24 — the legal limit in Florida is .08. A urine sample also detected ketamine and norketamine, anesthetic drugs that are also used recreationally, in Haskins' system.

Per The Athletic, the lawsuit alleges that Haskins was the subject of a "blackmail and robbery conspiracy", and was drugged prior to his death. Boca Raton Hotel Group, Drive Shack Palm Beach, Blue Anchor Pub and E11Even Miami were named as defendants. The lawsuit claimed they were negligent by "allowing patrons to use drugs and to drug other patrons."

Haskins played at Ohio State from 2016-18, starting at quarterback during his final year with the program. He was drafted 15th by Washington in 2019. He spent two seasons with Washington and one with Pittsburgh.

