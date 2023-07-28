Dolphins All-Pro Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Out Until December With Torn Meniscus

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing surgery on a full meniscus tear on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ramsey left practice early on Thursday after grabbing his knee while guarding All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Miami's plans were to have an All-Pro duo in the secondary with Ramsey and Xavien Howard. Now, they will have to wait until the end of the regular season, and possibly the playoffs (if the Dolphins make it that far) to see it in action.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff are faced with the task of finding a CB2 during training camp and the preseason.