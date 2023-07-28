Dodgers Acquire Pitchers Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn From the White Sox

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitchers Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn from the Chicago White sox, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Kelly played for the Dodgers from 2019-21 in a setup role, helping L.A. win its first World Series since 1988 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The 36-year-old Lynn, a two-time All-Star, waived his no-trade clause in order for the deal to happen. He is expected to add veteran depth to the backend of the Dodgers' rotation.
Los Angeles sent Double-A pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure, along with outfielder Tracy Thompson (a 2015 White Sox draft pick), to Chicago.
