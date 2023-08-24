‘Did We Just Become Best Friends?’: Pole Vaulters Decide To Share Gold Medal at World Championships

After American pole vaulter Katie Moon (née Nagette) missed her third and final attempt at 4.95 meters during the World Championship final on Wednesday, she found herself tied for first with Australia's Nina Kennedy.

In pole vault and high jump, athletes who find themselves in this situation have a choice: they can hold a jump-off or decide to share the gold medal.

After a short discussion, they chose the latter.

It marks the first time in the 40-year history of the World Track & Field Championships that an event has had two gold medalists, though a very similar situation unfolded at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy decided to share the gold medal in the men's high jump.

Kennedy first proposed the idea.

“I kind of looked at her like, 'Hey, girl, you maybe want to share this?' And the relief, you could just see it on [Moon’s] face, and you could see it on my face," she told reporters.

“When it looked like she maybe didn’t want to [jump], I don’t want to, either,” Moon said. “Did we just become best friends?”

Moon entered the final in Budapest as both the reigning Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion, but Kennedy put the pressure on when she cleared 4.90 meters on her third and final attempt at the height to establish a new personal best and break her own Australian record.

Moon then matched the feat, but neither athlete was able to clear 4.95 meters.

"I think we both motivated each other," Moon said. "When she had a good attempt, I also wanted to have it. It was tiring but worth the effort. What an amazing night. I hope everyone enjoyed that one. We did."

“We actually are connected forever now,” Kennedy said.

For Moon, it marks her second straight world championship title, to go along with her gold medal in the event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old Kennedy, on the other hand, captured bronze at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and now adds a first World Championships gold medal to her trophy case.

"I jumped out of my skin tonight," Kennedy said. "It was super crazy. I felt like the whole stadium was watching every single jump. They were all around us tonight, it was really incredible.

"I cannot explain it. It was surreal. I jumped 4.82m two or three years ago so I knew I had some higher heights in me and tonight I just placed them together."

Moon joins two-time world champion Stacy Dragila of the United States and three-time world champion Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia as the only women to win own pole vault world titles. After a 2022 that she deemed "the hardest year of my life, from a pole vaulting standpoint," the Ohio native is back on top.

"When the final started I didn't think sharing a gold medal would work for me but now I am completely satisfied," Moon said.