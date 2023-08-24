Denver Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss multiple weeks with a moderate hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rappoport.
Jeudy was carted off the field during practice Thursday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Jeudy grabbed his right upper leg after a run, pointing to an apparent hamstring injury, which head coach Sean Payton confirmed to reporters after practice.
Jeudy was helped off by Broncos trainers and carted off the field. NFL Network's James Palmer said he looked visibly upset and had trouble getting on and off the cart.
The injury makes Jeudy's status for week 1 questionable, but per Rappoport, the injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, and that there is "optimism" that the young receiver's status will improve.
The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the teams' second in two days, at the Broncos' training facility outside Denver. The Broncos and Rams will play in the third and final preseason game on Saturday.
Jeudy, a fourth-year player in the NFL, starred at Alabama from 2017 to 2019 before being drafted by the Broncos. He played his best NFL season yet in 2022, getting a career-high 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns, even as the Broncos had a disappointing season.
- Broncos Receiver K.J. Hamler to Miss Time with Heart Condition
- Broncos Fear Wide Receiver Tim Patrick Suffered Achilles Injury
- Rams Star Cooper Kupp Out With Hamstring Injury
- Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton on NFL Gambling: ‘Shame on Us’
- Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Rips New York Jets
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For ‘Several Weeks’ With Calf Injury
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Rubiales’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Inhuman and Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Aaron Rodgers Finally Played for the Jets: Here’s How It WentSports
- Cody Bellinger Continues To Build Free Agency Resume During MVP-Caliber SeasonSports
- Team USA’s Highest-Paid Player Brandon Ingram Has ‘Frustrating’ Struggles At FIBA World CupSports
- New York Mets Kindly Ask Shohei Ohtani to Not Break Anything Else in StadiumSports
- Rubiales Timeline: Spanish Prosecutors Open Sex Abuse Investigation, RFEF Threatens to Leave UEFASports