Denver Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Hamstring Injury

The fourth-year wide receiver was carted off the field during practice Thursday afternoon

Kari Anderson
Jerry Jeudy, a fourth-year wide receiver, was carted off the field Thursday with an injury.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss multiple weeks with a moderate hamstring injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rappoport.

Jeudy was carted off the field during practice Thursday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Jeudy grabbed his right upper leg after a run, pointing to an apparent hamstring injury, which head coach Sean Payton confirmed to reporters after practice.

Jeudy was helped off by Broncos trainers and carted off the field. NFL Network's James Palmer said he looked visibly upset and had trouble getting on and off the cart.

The injury makes Jeudy's status for week 1 questionable, but per Rappoport, the injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, and that there is "optimism" that the young receiver's status will improve.

The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the teams' second in two days, at the Broncos' training facility outside Denver. The Broncos and Rams will play in the third and final preseason game on Saturday.

Jeudy, a fourth-year player in the NFL, starred at Alabama from 2017 to 2019 before being drafted by the Broncos. He played his best NFL season yet in 2022, getting a career-high 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns, even as the Broncos had a disappointing season.

