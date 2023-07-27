Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Rips New York Jets

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't hold back this week in an interview with USA Today, taking a jab at the New York Jets and the coach who preceded him, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said. “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.
“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in.”
Denver went 5-12 last season despite adding nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson had a difficult season with the Broncos, throwing for 3524 yards, 11 interceptions and a career low 16 touchdowns. He took 55 sacks, also a career high, and ended with a passer rating of 84.4.
The Broncos fired Hackett after just 15 games, during which the Broncos went 4-11 and sat last in the AFC West.
Asked about the 2022 Broncos' struggles, Payton said “dirty hands” were to blame for the team's woes.
“Oh, man,” Payton told USA Today. “There’s so much dirt around that. There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball."
“It’s not just Russell," Payton continued. "It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”
The Broncos host the Jets in Week 5 on Oct. 8.
