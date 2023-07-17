DeAndre Hopkins to Sign With the Tennessee Titans - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

DeAndre Hopkins to Sign With the Tennessee Titans

The wide receiver is expected to sign a two-year deal, per reports

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Hopkins, one of the highest-profile remaining free agents, was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins is going to be a Titan. The five-time All-Pro wide receiver is expected to sign with Tennessee, according to reports Sunday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hopkins will receive a two-year, $26 million contract, which could be worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins became a free agent in May, when the Arizona Cardinals released him after three seasons. Trade talks for Hopkins had stalled, likely because of his rich contract, which included a $30.75 million cap hit, his relatively advanced age for a receiver and his recent injury history. The 31-year-old met with the Titans and the New England Patriots last month.

During his three years in Arizona, Hopkins racked up 17 touchdowns and 2,696 yards, making the 2020 Pro Bowl. In 2021, he suffered a torn MCL and missed the end of the season, including Arizona's playoff loss to the Rams. Hopkins was suspended for last season's first six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, and missed the final two weeks of 2022 with a knee injury.

As a Titan, Hopkins will return to the AFC South, where he played seven seasons with the Houston Texans, the team that drafted him. On Sunday evening, Hopkins tweeted excitement over the move: “I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!”

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.