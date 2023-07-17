DeAndre Hopkins to Sign With the Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins is going to be a Titan. The five-time All-Pro wide receiver is expected to sign with Tennessee, according to reports Sunday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hopkins will receive a two-year, $26 million contract, which could be worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins became a free agent in May, when the Arizona Cardinals released him after three seasons. Trade talks for Hopkins had stalled, likely because of his rich contract, which included a $30.75 million cap hit, his relatively advanced age for a receiver and his recent injury history. The 31-year-old met with the Titans and the New England Patriots last month.

During his three years in Arizona, Hopkins racked up 17 touchdowns and 2,696 yards, making the 2020 Pro Bowl. In 2021, he suffered a torn MCL and missed the end of the season, including Arizona's playoff loss to the Rams. Hopkins was suspended for last season's first six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, and missed the final two weeks of 2022 with a knee injury.

As a Titan, Hopkins will return to the AFC South, where he played seven seasons with the Houston Texans, the team that drafted him. On Sunday evening, Hopkins tweeted excitement over the move: “I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!”