Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon Added to Bahamas’ Olympic Qualifying Roster

Olympic Qualifiers for the Americas begin on Aug. 14, as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands and The Bahamas compete for spots in the 2024 Olympics. The latter of those nations just got particularly interesting — the Bahamian team listed four NBA players on its roster as the country seeks to expand its basketball relevance beyond traditionally dominating the Caribbean championships.

Center Deandre Ayton and guard Eric Gordon of the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield and Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones were all listed on The Bahamas’ roster for the Qualifiers in Santiago de Estero, Argentina, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

Hield and Jones were the top two scorers for The Bahamas in February’s FIBA World Cup Qualfiers, averaging 20.5 and 18.0 points per game, respectively. Hield also led the team in assists with 5.5 per game.

Now, Gordon and Ayton join the roster to form The Bahamas’ most talented roster ever.

Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has averaged 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.0 block per game in his five-year NBA career. Gordon, a 34-year-old veteran, brings leadership and international experience to the squad.

Gordon has been in the Team USA system for more than a decade, and played for the United States in the 2010 FIBA World Cup. But he is eligible to play for The Bahamas through his mother, who is a native of the country. So now Gordon will suit up for his second international team.

The Bahamas have a tough task ahead. After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the country has to play in the Pre-Olympic Qualifiers in an effort to earn one of seven spots reserved for teams from the Americas.

Argentina, an Olympic mainstay, is favored to win next month’s tournament. But The Bahamas’ new NBA-laden roster gives them a chance to compete for second place and keep their Olympic hopes alive.