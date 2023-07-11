Less than one year after his contract with McLaren was prematurely terminated, Daniel Ricciardo is back on the Formula One circuit.

The 34-year-old is replacing Nyck de Vries on Red Bull’s second team, AlphaTauri, at July 23’s Hungarian Grand Prix, an event he won in 2014.

After a Tuesday test run at Silverstone Circuit in England, Ricciardo is set for his first race since the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team,” said AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Toust. “There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward.”

Since the start of this season, Ricciardo has been Red Bull’s third driver. The role entailed test driving and being on hand to support lead drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who are first and 11th in the driver standings, respectively.

During 2021-22, Ricciardo notched just one podium finish, a win at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. He finished eighth and 11th in the standings, respectively, after coming in fifth in 2020 with Renault. So, he and McLaren agreed to terminate their contract a year early last August.

In 232 starts since his Formula One debut in 2011, the Australian has eight victories and 32 podium finishes. Before his stint with Renault, Ricciardo spent seven seasons with Red Bull.

He told ESPN last month that rejoining Red Bull “would be like the fairytale,” ending to his career.

After finishing 17th at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, De Vries is now on the way out. The 28-year-old was ranked last in the driver standings, failing to accrue any points in 10 starts.

AlphaTauri is also last in the constructor standings.

But with Ricciardo now in the fold, there is still time for a late-season push. Twelve races remain, with the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set for Nov. 24-26.