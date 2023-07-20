Dan Snyder, Outgoing Washington Commanders Owner, Fined $60 Million

Outgoing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder must pay $60 million to the NFL after an investigation sustained allegations that the Commanders withheld revenue it should have shared with other teams, and that Snyder sexually harassed a former employee.

The 17-month league investigation, conducted by attorney Mary Jo White, also found that the Commanders didn't cooperate with investigators. On Thursday, the NFL released the investigation's findings. Among them...

• Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, had shared an account of Snyder placing his hand on her thigh during a team dinner and later pressing her toward his limousine. Snyder denied the allegation. The investigation found Johnston "to be highly credible ... Her account of the incident was also corroborated by other witnesses and evidence." According to Johnston's account, at one point after the dinner Snyder had his hand on Johnston's lower back and was pushing her toward his car, when "she heard someone who identified himself as Mr. Snyder’s attorney say firmly, in words to the effect: 'Dan, Dan this is a bad idea. As your attorney, do not do this.'”

• Johnston had also said a photo of her, in which her “personal areas” were visible, while in the process of being edited for a team cheerleader calendar was taken by a senior executive and shared with Snyder. The investigation concluded available evidence was "insufficient to demonstrate Mr. Snyder’s involvement in the calendar photo incident."

• Jason Friedman, a former ticket and sales executive for the team, had alleged financial improprieties including hiding money meant to be shared among league owners. The investigation determined the team underreported revenues to avoid the NFL requirement that it must share a portion with the league. It found that the team failed to share about $11 million in revenue with other NFL franchises, and as much as $44 million in revenue transferred from shareable to non-shareable accounts from 2009 to 2015. A 2010 email shared by the team with investigators, from a former employee to the team's chief financial officer, included the line: “[i]f the NFL had a jail… we would be in it.” The investigation, however, "was inconclusive as to Snyder's personal participation in the Club’s improper shielding of ['Visiting Team's Share'] revenues."

• The investigation also supported Friedman's claim that the team "withheld refundable deposits from season-ticket holders and failed, for at least a decade, to timely return all security deposits when owed to club or suite season ticket holders or to timely remit unclaimed security deposits to the states under state escheatment laws." The issue is ongoing; the investigation notes that the team still holds $1.9 million in security deposits related to inactive accounts, adding "We understand from Club counsel that external auditors are aware of the issue and that the Club is addressing it."

• The report also notes that "Snyder engaged in months of scheduling, cancelling, and rescheduling of his interview. Ultimately, his interview, agreed to at the last minute, did not alter our substantive findings or the finding that he and the Club failed to cooperate with the Investigation." Snyder agreed to an interview for the investigation on June 29 but limited it to one hour, according the investigation.

White is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Snyder and the franchise were fined $10 million by the NFL in 2010 after an investigation into the team's toxic culture, which included sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct. The findings of that investigation, led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, were not made public.

Snyder's fine comes the same day NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris for a North American sports record $6.05 billion.