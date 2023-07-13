Damar Hamlin Breaks Down in Tears as He Honors Buffalo Bills Trainers

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin broke down in tears as he honored the team's training staff at the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

Hamlin, 25, presented them with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The ceremony was six months after he went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The efforts of the team's training staff are widely credited for saving his life.

Hamlin presented the trophy to the staff after a video, in which Hamlin thanked the medical staff, played. Then he embraced them on stage.

Nathan Breske, the Bills’ head athletic trainer, said it was the “best outcome we could’ve prayed for or imagined ... We are not used to having the spotlight on us. We were just doing our job, but the idea of service is definitely something that is ingrained in our profession and that we take great pride in.”

After Hamlin collapsed, the training staff performed CPR on him for nearly 10 minutes. He was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and discharged a week later, on Jan. 9. In April, Hamlin was cleared to play for the 2023 NFL season.

“Really been an emotional journey [...] that video & a room full of greatness did it for me,” Hamlin posted on Twitter, adding a heart-shaped hands emoji.

“It's amazing,” Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins told The Messenger on Wednesday night. “It's amazing to live with love and live with faith. God is real. He took Damar's life and he transformed it.”

Asked what the experience taught him, Dawkins added: “I cherish every moment. Every second, every moment. Truly. Because you never know. You're one play away from potentially your last breath.”