Dallas Cowboys Right Guard Zack Martin May Hold Out of Training Camp

Since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Zack Martin has been arguably the best right guard in the business, and he believes the franchise should pay him like it.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Martin is considering holding out of training camp due to dissatisfaction with his current six-year, $84 million contract, which he signed in 2018. Dallas’s training camp, in its traditional site in Oxnard, Calif., runs from July 26-Aug. 15.
Per Spotrac, at $14 million per year Martin is the ninth-highest paid guard in the NFL based on average annual salary. Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance and second-team All-Pro honors, tops that list at $20.5 million.
Martin, according to Schefter, said he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market,” and wants a restructured deal from the Cowboys.
In March, Dallas restructured the contracts of Martin and starting quarterback Dak Prescott, creating nearly $30 million in cap space ahead of free agency. It marked the fifth-straight offseason that Martin’s contract was restructured, with the franchise converting $12 million of his $13.5 million base salary into a signing bonus.
Martin, whom the Cowboys drafted 16th overall out of Notre Dame nine years ago, has been as consistent as it gets for his entire career. He has been a first-team All-Pro honoree six times, including the last two seasons, and a second-teamer twice. Along with Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, he was also named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
Earlier this week, an ESPN survey of NFL executives, coaches and scouts ranked Martin, 32, as the top interior offensive lineman in the league.
