NFL Quarterback Trey Lance is about to experience a tale of two cities.

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Lance — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news comes as current Cowboys starting QB Dak Prescott enters the final two seasons of his current contract with the team, and with the 49ers having recently committed to last year's late-season Cinderella story, Brock Purdy, as starter.

To trade up to a top-3 pick and select Lance, San Francisco originally gave up a package that included three first-round draft picks in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers will now get the Cowboys' fourth-round pick in 2024 and dump $6.25 million in Lance's fully-guaranteed salary over the next two seasons.

Lance has only started four games for the 49ers since the team drafted him. In two starts in 2021, Lance went 1-1, finishing the season with 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. In 2022, which was intended to be his first year as the full-time starter, Lance also went 1-1 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers beat the Cowboys in the playoffs twice during that time — the 2021 NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium and the 2022 NFC Divisional Round at Levi's Stadium. Lance didn't play in either of those games, as the 49ers had Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy under center for those two games, respectively.

Trey Lance has started four games in two NFL seasons. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas has leaned on Prescott for the better part of the previous seven NFL seasons. He's led the team to two playoff wins and four playoff losses in that time, failing to advance past the divisional round. Prescott led the NFL in interceptions last season with 15, despite missing five games. In total, he has missed 17 games to injury dating back to 2020. If the Cowboys were to activate Lance's fifth-year option on his rookie deal, he would be under contract for 2025, and Prescott currently isn't.

The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco in Week 5 of the NFL season on Oct. 8 for a Sunday Night Football showdown with their longtime rivals. The two teams have had many iconic battles over the years, meeting a record six times in the NFC Championship Game. (No other matchup has happened more than twice.)

Lance wouldn't play in that October game if all goes according to plan for the Cowboys. But if Prescott is hit with another injury in the first few weeks, Lance may be pressed into action against his former team on a primetime stage.