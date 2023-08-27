Dolphins-Jaguars Preseason Game Halted After Davis Carted Off Field

A preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night was stopped partway through the fourth quarter after Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field with an injury.

With 8 minutes and 32 seconds remaining, Davis was taken down by rookie Jaguars cornerback Kaleb Hayes, and appeared to also take contact from rookie linebacker Dequan Jackson. The 24-year-old receiver lay motionless on the field, face down.

Players on the Miami Dolphins gather in support of fallen receiver Daewood Davis (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Players from both teams gathered near Davis while medical staff immobilized him on a backboard and transported him to a cart.

On social media, the Dolphins said that the two teams mutually agreed to suspend the game.

Following the game's suspension, the Dolphins posted on social media that Davis was taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for additional evaluation. “He is conscious and has movement in all extremities,” the statement said.

The preseason game, held in Jacksonville, was the third and final for both teams. The incomplete game ended with the Jaguars leading 31-18.

In a press conference after the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that he and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had “made the right call” in ending the game early.

“He’s a great spirit,” McDaniel said of Davis while fighting back tears. “He’s magnetic … a guy that his teammates really root for. That tells you everything about a human being.”

“As a head coach, you just start looking at your team, you start looking at their team, you start looking at body language, kind of where guys are mentally,” Pederson said in his press conference.

He said that he and McDaniel got player reps involved and decided it was “the right thing to do.”

Pederson continued: “This game is all about player safety. I know it’s a preseason game, and some guys are fighting for spots and all of that, but at the same time we want to make sure that everybody’s 100 percent.”

After the game, the Jaguars also posted on social media to acknowledge the shooting that took place in Jacksonville earlier on Saturday, when a white gunman fatally shot three Black people in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, according to officials.