Could The Open Championship Feature a Duel Between Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy?

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy have won the most majors of their generation. But as the Open Championship tees off today at Royal Liverpool, isn’t it time they battled it out for one of these?



With the opening round underway in Hoylake, England, Koepka and McIlroy are core characters in the narrative of the week.



After a runner-up at the Masters and a win at the PGA Championship, Koepka, 33, now has five major titles. He has reclimbed the mountain after battling knee and hip injuries since winning his fourth at the 2019 PGA Championship.



The Netflix documentary “Full Swing," filmed last year, portrayed Koepka as a broken-down golfer, mentally and physically. But 2023 has been much different from 2022.



As for McIlroy, the 34-year-old Northern Irishman enters the tournament off a birdie-birdie finish to beat Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open, and is the sentimental favorite at Hoylake. He won the third of his four majors at Royal Liverpool at the 2014 Open Championship, and he nearly won the 150th Open last year at St. Andrews, finishing solo third.



Plus, there is the nine-year drought since his last major win, the 2014 PGA Championship.



Koepka and McIlroy, both South Florida residents, are friends, and played a practice round together before the Masters. It began with McIlroy texting Koepka to congratulate the latter for winning LIV Orlando, the week before the Masters.



Koepka and Dustin Johnson have not alienated their former PGA Tour colleagues after joining LIV Golf, unlike, for example, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Talor Gooch. McIlroy has taken notice, saying before the Masters “it’s OK to get on with Brooks and DJ and maybe not get on with some other guys that went to LIV.”



Despite that friendship, the two are contrasts, on and off the course. McIlroy won his majors with an attacking, aggressive style. Koepka won his in patient, workmanlike fashion.



McIlroy is emotionally transparent, while Koepka admits to not giving other players any insight into his thoughts.



Even their major records are different. McIlroy won his four from 2011-14, while Koepka has won five since 2017. And despite being the two most prolific major winners of this era, they have never duked it out for a grand slam trophy on Sunday.



But the two have one thing in common. Both have sported a confident edge heading into majors, no matter the result.



After McIlroy finished a shot back of winner Wyndam Clark at last month’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, he said “when I do finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet.”



Koepka, despite a runner-up to Jon Rahm at the Masters in April, predicted he would “start to see some positives out of it and carry this over to the PGA, the U.S. Open and the Open.” He then won the next major at the PGA Championship.



Could those outlooks, and their current forms, result in elite play at Royal Liverpool for both? If that is the case, golf might finally have its McIlroy-Koepka major showdown.



The first two rounds of the Open Championship, today and Friday, will be on USA from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The final two rounds, Saturday and Sunday, will be on USA (5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET) and NBC (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET).

